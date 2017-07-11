Lena Headey, who's best known for her bad-ass role as Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones, has recently opened up about her undiagnosed postpartum depression after the birth of her son back in 2010 - when filming had just begun for the show's first season.

In an interview for Net-a-Porter, Headey discussed her experience with filming the first season of Game of Thrones immediately after giving birth. Her co-star Maisie Williams, a.k.a Arya Stark, conducted the interview.

"You’d just given birth to your son when we started filming 'Game of Thrones'. What was it like doing traumatic scenes, while also having a lot going on in your own life?"

Headey went on to reveal that she found out about her condition after visiting a doctor for a checkup and "burst into tears."

"Really horrendous – I was postnatally depressed but I didn’t know it. I saw a doctor for the medical check, and I just burst into tears. She said I was postnatally depressed and I went, “Am I? Why is that?” I saw a great guy and he sorted me out, but I did the first year [on Game of Thrones] in that space, figuring out motherhood and going through a weird time personally. It was tricky." - Lena Headey, Net-a-Porter

"Tricky" sounds like an understatement, Lena! Game of Thrones is famous for its brutal, traumatic scenes and Headey showed tremendous strength by dealing with such personal problems while getting into the mind-set of Cersei's environment.

Headey isn't the only #celeb to open up about postpartum depression. Fortunately, a number of stars have raised awareness of the disorder. Take Hayden Panettiere, for example.

The Nashville star is vocal when it comes to raising awareness for postpartum depression. On Good Morning America, she highlighted that she didn't feel like herself after giving birth.

"It takes you a while and you feel off. You don't feel like yourself. Women are so resilient, and that's the incredible thing about them. I think I'm all the stronger for it. I think I'm a better mom because of it because you never take that connection for granted." - Hayden Panettiere, JustJared

Marvel star Gwenyth Paltrow has also took to her site, goop, in order to discuss postnatal depression.

"When my son, Moses, came into the world in 2006, I expected to have another period of euphoria following his birth, much the way I had when my daughter was born two years earlier. Instead I was confronted with one of the darkest and most painfully debilitating chapters of my life. For about five months I had, what I can see in hindsight as postnatal depression, and since that time, I have wanted to know more about it. Not only from a hormonal and scientific standpoint, and why so many of us experience it, but from the perspective of other women who have gone through it."

Similarly to Paltrow, Santa Clarita Diet star Drew Barrymore suffered from postpartum depression after giving birth to her second child, having felt "great" after her first childbirth.

“I didn’t have postpartum the first time so I didn’t understand it because I was like, ‘I feel great!’ The second time, I was like, ‘Oh, whoa, I see what people talk about now. I understand,' It’s a different type of overwhelming with the second. I really got under the cloud.” - Drew Barrymore, People

It's great seeing women like Lena Headey speak up about postpartum depression because these stars have the ability to raise awareness on a global scale. As influencers, they can help women who may not realize they're suffering for postnatal depression - making their vocal approach to the disorder all the more important.

The fantastic Lena Headey reprises her role as Cersei Lannister next week, when Game of Thrones returns to #HBO on July 16, 2017.

