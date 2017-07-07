Game of Thrones is one of the greatest shows in modern television, and a great deal of its success can be attributed to the brilliant character portrayals by its actors. One of the most loved/hated characters over the last six seasons has been Cersei Lannister, portrayed by Lena Headey, but after her actions in the season finale it's fair to imagine that she is now firmly atop the hated list.

Note: This article contains spoilers from Season 6 of Game of Thrones.

HBO's telling of George R.R. Martin's medieval fantasy epic has kept the world captive for years as millions of fans tune in to watch what new devilry and deception will unfold between the characters. Through six seasons, we've seen a fair share of brilliant storytelling twists as a handful of powerful families fight for control over the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros to ultimately sit on the Iron Throne. Cersei Lannister is ruthless, cold and cunning in the sense that she holds no regard for loyalty and is willing to betray those who trust her in order to protect her own.

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

As she's gone through countless trials and hardships, Cersei finally feels that she has gained what was rightfully hers...at the cost of blowing up the Great Sept of Baelor along with the High Sparrow, Margery Tyrell, and hundreds of people who were there to witness her trial. After the explosion, Cersei claimed the throne and crowned herself Cersei of the House Lannister, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms.

Talk about cold-hearted! Cersei simply watched from the distance with a glass of wine as the Great Sept erupted in green flames.

Wait Until You Hear What Lena Headey Had To Say About Her Character's Actions

In a recent interview for Net-A-Porter, Headey spoke with co-star Maisie Williams about how she revels in her portrayal of entitlement, bloodlust and ambition. In the article, Williams asked Lena Headey if Cersei's final act was when she liked her character the least, to which the always candid, always foul-mouthed Headey responded:

No! I thought that was great. The High Sparrow [played by Jonathan Pryce] was yet another man who came along and was like, “I’m going to manipulate you.” So I think her revenge… Well, I was like, “Yes! F*** you!” And she took out Margaery Tyrell [Natalie Dormer] and her low-cut blouse. Bye, perky tits.

Okay, she's just great. Headey has no qualms with the actions that Cersei takes in the finale, but she is perhaps looking forward to Game of Thrones Season 7 even more as Cersei goes full dark side:

And this season coming, because she’s lost everything. Whatever was good [in her life] has been erased and she’s a horrible cow to one particular character… It’s really quite loathsome.

With nothing to lose at this point, Cersei is looking to claim back the power that she believes is rightfully hers - no matter who gets in her way. It's exciting to think about what we'll see in Game of Thrones when Season 7 returns to HBO on July 16th.

