As details surrounding the controversial Harvey Weinstein scandal surface, more women who were victims of Weinstein's rampant sexual misconduct continue to make their voices heard.

One of those to speak up is Lena Headey, who most people may know as Cersei Lannister in HBO's groundbreaking fantasy epic, Game of Thrones. In a series of tweets, Headey recounted her horrible experiences with Weinstein during the premiere of The Brothers Grimm – which was produced by Weinstein's studio, Miramax Films, at the Venice Film Festival.

According to the award-winning actress, her rejection of Weinstein cost her more opportunities to work at Miramax Films. Fortunately, Headey's career was not gravely affected by this, and she continued to star in various films, including Zack Snyder's breakout movie, 300. However, her harrowing experience at the Venice Film Festival would not be her last encounter with the notorious film producer.

In Los Angeles, Headey gave Weinstein the benefit of the doubt and thought that her latest meeting with him was purely about business. This was not the case, and it seemed clear to Ma-Ma from Dredd that Weinstein had other things in mind.

In the wake of the fiery expose in The New York Times, countless actresses have come forward with their horror stories about the disgraced Harvey Weinstein. Before Headey, recognizable personalities such as Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad), Angelina Jolie (Malificent), Rose McGowan (Planet Terror) and Gwyneth Paltrow (Iron Man) revealed their similarly disturbing meetings with the powerful Hollywood producer. To date, more than 30 actresses and professionals working in the film industry have accused Weinstein of sexual deviance, including three allegations of rape.

Weinstein continues to "unequivocally deny" these allegations, with his legal representatives saying that he believed all of these previous sexual encounters to have been "consensual."

[Sources: Cosmopolitan, The New Yorker]