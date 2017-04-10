Regardless of your opinion as to which cut of Blade Runner is the best, fans should pause to examine the importance of this date. Today, April 10 2017, is the incept date for Leon Kowalski, one of the rogue replicants hunted by Harrison Ford in Ridley Scott's movie. Happy Birthday, Leon!

Blade Runner, released in 1982, was set in 2019 Los Angeles. That means Leon lived to be 2 years old when we first meet him in the movie. But, as replicant creator Eldon Tyrell says, "the light that burns twice as bright burns half as long." Tyrell's math is off, but he's got the right idea.

Leon Kowalski (played by Brion James) is part of the film's intense opening sequence. He's the first replicant we see being given the Voight-Kampff test, which is a series of questions designed to distinguish humans from androids.

Asked about his mother (which he doesn't have), Leon goes into a violent rage, killing the Blade Runner asking the questions. This establishes that androids in #BladeRunner can commit murder, and leads to the introduction of #HarrisonFord's iconic character, Rick Deckard. His job is hunting and "retiring"rogue replicants like Leon. We learn that there's a group of such replicants being led by the android Roy Batty (Rutger Hauer).

Leon Kowalski [Credit: Ladd Company]

Leon Kowalski is younger even than many of his fellow replicants. Pris (Daryl Hannah) celebrated her incept date on February 14, 2016. Zhora (Joanna Cassidy) was incepted on June 12, 2016. It looks like the incept date for Sean Young's character Rachael falls next month, on May 26, 2017.

Depending on which cut of the movie you’ve seen, Deckard is assumed to be a replicant as well. Will we find out about his incept date in Blade Runner 2049?