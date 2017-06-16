The road to #LeonardoDiCaprio and his Oscar was a long one, while the 42-year-old actor's epic win became one of the most meme-worthy pieces of 2016. After some 27 years of acting and many Oscar snubs, Leo finally got to take one of those little gold men home for his role in The Revenant.

As mountain man Hugh Glass in Alejandro G. Iñárritu's film, some thought that he deserved an award earlier in his career, but were nevertheless pleased that he finally got recognition from the Academy Awards. While I'm sure the statue looked wonderful in his trophy cabinet, it actually wasn't the first golden statue to reside in DiCaprio's home. However, there is now one less Oscar for him to polish on a daily basis.

Taking The Shine Off

Just like when we take a trip to Planet Hollywood and wish that we could own the various pieces of movie memorabilia, it looks like celebs are no different. DiCaprio apparently owns/owned Marlon Brando's Oscar from 1954's On The Waterfront, which he acquired from Red Granite Pictures. As well as producing films like Dumb and Dumber To and The Wolf of Wall Street, it now appears that Red Granite has some shady links to Malaysian underground crime.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that DiCaprio finds himself caught in some Jordan Belfort-esque trouble and is embroiled in some international conspiracies, and now he's being forced to hand over Brando's Oscar. Don't worry, we are guessing that Hollywood's heartthrob is squeaky clean on this one, but consider the Brando award tarnished. As the network expands and the Feds pick up the case, US officials are closing in on Red Granite and all that it owns — including the rights to Dumb and Dumber To (don't worry, you can have them).

Also under the microscope is the Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg comedy Daddy's Home, which the government claims was made with millions of dollars worth of corrupt money and crime links. This isn't the first we have heard about such a case, and only last year it was alluded that The Wolf of Wall Street had been made with funds from 1Malaysia Development Berdhard, which had been diverted into shell corporations. The man behind all of this is said to be Red Granite CEO Riza Aziz, and assets have started to be taken back.

Wolves At The Door

The Department of Justice is tracing tens of millions of dollars, and unfortunately, a lot seems to come through priceless heirlooms and celebrity gifts; included are some rare posters from the 1927 film Metropolis that were hanging in Aziz's office. But Leo isn't the only one feeling the pressure, model Miranda Kerr has reportedly had a large amount of diamonds seized too. Sadly for Leonardo, the statue could be just the tip of the iceberg. Thanks to Red Granite, he also owns a Picasso painting worth $3.8 million and a Jean-Michel Basquiat collage worth a cool $9.2 million.

There is no news on whether DiCaprio will have to turn over the substantial fee he got for taking the lead in The Wolf of Wall Street, but he is said to be obviously cooperating with the authorities. While losing a near-priceless Brando statue and some artwork is one thing, it could be worse for Mr. DiCaprio, he could actually be the real Jordan Belfort and reduced to motivational speaking after a stint behind bars.

Check our Leo in action in The Wolf of Wall Street.

(Source: The Hollywood Reporter)