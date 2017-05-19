We can't really say that we didn't see this one coming but Hollywood legend, Academy Award winner and active environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio has split with his 25-year-old model girlfriend Nina Agdal after a year together.

However, according to Us Weekly, the break-up was completely cordial with the former lovers simply deciding to put their relationship to bed. Channeling what appears to be the recent, most amicable "uncoupling" there ever was between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, the source revealed:

“They broke up a couple days ago. They remain in touch. They both felt the relationship ran its course. It’s amicable. They still do talk and remain friends.”

Every model Leo dates probably thinks she's the one to get him to settle down, but.. https://t.co/DvindBKAGR — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) May 18, 2017

Previously, The Revenant star dated a conveyer belt of models, including catwalk icons Kelly Rohrbach, Naomi Campbell, Anne Vyalitsyna, Bar Rafaeli and Gisele Bünchen. So, while the notorious Pussy Posse has well and truly regained it's most famous member, it's only a matter of time before the next twenty-something parades into the actor's newly single arms, dragging her svelte and totally unattainable body with her.

Until then, check out the many faces of Leonardo DiCaprio and lament over the fact that he will never be yours:

Poll Which model do you think Leo should date next? Kendall Jenner

Ashley Graham

Gigi Hadid

Karlie Kloss

Candice Swanepoel

Miranda Kerr

He shouldn't date a model, he should date me.

(Source: Us Weekly)