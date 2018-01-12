They went teamed up in 2012 for an incredible collaboration on Django Unchained, but it looks like we haven't seen the last of the iconic pairing of Quentin Tarantino and Leonardo DiCaprio. Six years, the director and actor are teaming up once again, but this time it's for a very different kind of movie. The Great Gatsby actor has signed on to play a leading role in Tarantino's upcoming film set during the summer of 1969, and oriented around the Manson killings.

Very little is known about the project, except for the fact that DiCaprio will play an aging actor. How much focus will be on the Manson murders themselves has yet to be revealed because Tarantino is keeping the film's storyline under wraps. Sony picked up the project after a bidding war and has set a release date for August 9, 2019, which will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the murders.

[Credit: The Weinstein Company]

The Hollywood Reporter revealed in July of last year that Tarantino was in the final stages of completing the script, and that one of the film's arcs will focus on Sharon Tate, then an actress and the wife of director Roman Polanski. Tate was one of five people murdered by the Manson family in Tate's rented house on Cielo Drive, on the night of August 9 1969. (Other murders were committed by Manson's acolytes that weekend, as well.)

According to Deadline, Tarantino wants Margot Robbie to play Tate. With this in mind, it's pretty safe to say that, regardless of the storyline, it's likely that the Manson murders will be featured in a big capacity if Robbie signs on to the project.

If the rumors are anything to go by, then this movie might not just have DiCaprio, but an star-studded ensemble. Both Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt have been linked to the project. Before we get our hopes up for their participation, there has yet been no official confirmation of their involvement and we've no idea what roles they could potentially play. Pitt has previously worked with Tarantino on 2009's Inglorious Basterds. Additionally, Tarantino has allegedly written a part for Al Pacino in the Manson project, but the legendary actor has yet to sign on.

This upcoming film will not only mark DiCaprio and Tarantino's first movie together since Django Unchained, it will also be DiCaprio's first film since The Revenant, Alejandro G. Iñárritu's critically acclaimed Western, which was released in 2015. After several nominations, Iñárritu's film finally won DiCaprio an Academy Award for Best Actor. Since his Oscar win, the celebrated Titanic actor has been linked to a few projects, including a Theodore Roosevelt biopic, as well as an adaptation of the novel The Black Hand.

The Manson film will be Tarantino's ninth as a director and he will also be producing alongside Harry Potter’s David Heyman and Shannon McIntosh. With Leonard DiCpario onboard and other A-list actors name's attached to the project, this one is shaping up to be another unmissable movie.

[Source: Deadline, The Guardian, The Hollywood Reporter]