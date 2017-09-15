2017 is shaping up to be a popular year for biopic movies. Since January, fans of the biography genre have been treated to a number of biopics, including The Zookeeper's Wife, I am Heath Ledger and the upcoming Goodbye Christopher Robin, which is based on the life of A.A Milne.

One of the most well known A-listers in Hollywood is often the first choice for heavy hitting biopic films: Leonardo DiCaprio. And while, none of the aforementioned movies feature the actor, he's inked several deals in 2017 for upcoming projects. Back in August, DiCaprio signed on to play Leonardo da Vinci, and recently he revealed that he hopes to play the comic book legend #Marvel editor-in-chief, Stan Lee.

Lee himself is all for the idea, but what about potential conflicts with Marvel's rival, DC?

Marvel Vs DC - The Ultimate Showdown

With Lee and DiCaprio both keen for the story of Stan Lee to be brought to the big screen, there's a possibility the project will cause a feud between Marvel Studios and #DC. Why? In recent news, DiCaprio has been slated a a 'serious option' for DC's Joker origin movie that's being directed by Martin Scorsese.

DiCaprio may have pushed his potential DC career to the side though, as Stan Lee has coming forward, revealing that the two were 'talking one day some months ago', as they're neighbors.

During a panel at Hasbro's first-ever HASCON on September 8th, an audience member stepped up and asked the Marvel writer who he'd like to see play him in the coming future. In response, Lee said:

“Believe it or not, I’ve already discussed it with Leonardo DiCaprio,” Lee told the audience. “He’s a neighbor of mine and we were talking one day some months ago, and he said, ‘Boy it’d be fun to do your story on the screen.'”

Lee went on to explain that even if DiCaprio does seem perfect for the role, they'd follow normal procedures and audition him as they've 'gotta make sure the guy can do it.' However, we all know the Academy Award winning actor has every capability to master the role, which would please a lot of Marvel fans.

DiCaprio is also reportedly a huge fan of the Marvel comics. News has emerged that DiCaprio has covered his house walls with 'big Marvel posters and everything'. In the words of Stan Lee, DiCaprio is a 'hell of a nice guy', and many Marvel fans would agree that DiCaprio would absolutely ace the role.

