Oh Disney, you've given us so many pure, iconic heroes over the years. An inexhaustible list of unforgettable memories have been supplied by this company for decades now and we're all grateful. So, what would be the best way to honor the legacy of this beloved cinematic institution? To destroy its innocence with one of the world's most notoriously vulgar card games, of course!

At least, that's the rumor that's currently circulating online thanks to a supposed 'leak' from Cards Against Humanity's Facebook page. It's believed by some news sources that the kings of controversial humor, Cards Against Humanity, are set to incorporate Disney's wonderful universe into their mischievous game. However, given the adult nature of the card game, the supposed collaboration is likely to be nothing but a pipe dream for sadistic Disney fans (you know who you are).

For the initiated, Card Against Humanity lets players combine two cards in order to come up with the most disgusting, irreverent or controversial responses possible. We've all cracked adult Disney jokes before, but this game would take that to the next level.

In previous versions of the game, some of the more controversial cards have featured phrases such as:

A miscarriage

Ethnic cleansing

Dying

The Virginia Tech Massacre

A bleached asshole

Full frontal nudity

This year's mass shooting

Why Has A Disney Version Been Reported?

The Disney addition to this popular game was supposedly revealed on the Cards Against Humanity Facebook page, before being swiftly removed. However, one user claimed to have gotten screenshots within that time:

However, when put under scrutiny this seems decidedly fake. It definitely wouldn't take a Photoshop wizard to make an edit like this, and it seems unlikely that only one account would have gotten hold of the update.

Many sites have since reported on the rumor, but it seems highly unlikely, if not impossible, that Disney would ever agree to a partnership that discussed "the vibrating toy in Andy's mum's bedside table" or "sneaking onto the set of 101 Dalmatians with peanut butter on your balls". In fact, given these comments, it seems surprising that news sources have reported the supposed leak without further information.

Some fans will surely be disappointed that this version of Cards Against Humanity looks like a hoax, but at least our childhood innocence has been spared.

Would you play a Disney version of Cards Against Humanity? Drop us a comment and let us know!

Source: Mashable