While interviewing for his upcoming flick, Chuck, Liev Schreiber sat down with Variety to answer a few questions about the film and a few of Schreiber's past projects. After talk went from Schreiber's current project, Chuck, to his other recent role on Ray Donovan, the conversation shifted towards Logan.

Anyone who knows anything about the X-Men Cinematic Universe knows that Schreiber portrayed Victor "Sabretooth" Creed in X-Men Origins: Wolverine but was mysteriously absent from following installments. One could assume that Schreiber was axed from the #XMen universe along with the rest of his co-stars from Origins. That, however, doesn't appear to be the case. Schreiber was actually asked to return to play Sabretooth in #Logan.

According to a report from Variety, both Hugh Jackman and James Mangold wanted Schrieber to return, but he was unable to schedule the project due to his prior commitment to Ray Donovan, which was shooting simultaneously with Logan.

"There was an invitation early on from Hugh and [Mangold] and I would have loved to work on it. It was very difficult given 'Ray Donovan’s schedule, and I think they went a different direction as well with story.”

So, because of scheduling conflicts, Sabretooth was left out of #Logan. It is unfortunate that Schrieber wasn't able to reprise his role, especially seeing as how he would have been reintroduced as an ally to #Wolverine, Charles Xavier and #X23.

Scott Frank, one of the screenwriters for Logan let Cinemablend in on this tidbit in a separate interview:

"They were on the run, and they go to the gambling town, there may have been at that point they were going to see [Sabretooth] for help. He was going to be there for help.”

With Schreiber's potential role in Logan being acknowledged, it seems like he could have made the difference between Wolverine dying and living at the end. Although, there's no telling what condition Sabretooth would have been in, so his fate may have been similar to Logan's if they'd both confronted X-24 in the final act of the film.

Regardless, it's unfortunate that Schreiber didn't return to play Sabretooth. Maybe in the future Schreiber will return. 20th Century Fox did announce three upcoming X-Men movies for 2018, so Sabretooth could still show up. Although, the likelihood of Sabretooth showing up in a story outside of Wolverine's arc seems unlikely at the moment. We could see Sabretooth reintroduced during the long-awaited Gambit movie as part of Mister Sinister's Marauders, but that's speculative for the time being.

Would you have wanted to see Liev Schreiber return to play Sabretooth in Logan? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

The black-and-white version of Logan will be available for purchase soon.

