When Linda Hamilton first stole our hearts as Sarah Connor in 1984's The Terminator, none of us could've known that the terrified young woman she was portraying would evolve into one of the world's greatest action heroines.

But when Hamilton returned in the critically acclaimed sequel, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, her strong performance ensured that she was immortalized as one of the most iconic characters in movie history. And now, she's returning to the big screen one more time.

The Original Sarah Connor Is Back

After years of hoping from fans, it's finally happening: Linda Hamilton will indeed be reprising her most famous role in the highly anticipated Terminator 6. Her return will mark the actress' first Terminator film in over 25 years, and will reunite her with director James Cameron and franchise star Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor in 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day'. [Credit: TriStar Pictures]

During a private event for fans of the beloved franchise, Cameron made the monumental announcement, revealing that the legendary actress would indeed be returning to portray an aged Sarah Connor. He commented:

"As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it’s going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she’s become return."

This isn't the first time we've seen Sarah Connor since Hamilton's acclaimed performance in Terminator 2. The character was portrayed by Lena Headey in the short-lived TV series Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, and by Emilia Clarke in the latest installment, Terminator Genisys. However, Cameron stated that he hopes Hamilton's return to the role will inspire more films centered around older female action heroines. He said:

"There are 50-year-old, 60-year-old guys out there killing bad guys,” he said, referring to aging male actors still anchoring movies, “but there isn’t an example of that for women.”

It will undoubtedly be incredible to see Hamilton return as Sarah Connor. She was outstanding in the role in the first two Terminator outings and, after the character was killed off-screen in Terminator 3, Hamilton's return will give Sarah Connor some much-deserved justice.

A New Terminator Trilogy

Alongside the Sarah Connor reveal, Cameron also confirmed that #Terminator6 will serve as the first in a brand new trilogy of Terminator films, all of which can stand alone as single movies as well as forming a collective narrative. The story of the new film has been crafted by Cameron himself, and will feature Schwarzenegger and Hamilton while also introducing new characters.

"We’re starting a search for an 18-something woman to be the new centerpiece of the new story... We still fold time. We will have characters from the future and the present. There will be mostly new characters but we'll have Arnold and Linda’s characters to anchor it."

#Terminator6 will be directed by Deadpool's Tim Miller with Cameron serving as producer. The film marks the legendary filmmaker's return to the franchise, as he was absent for the last three installments. And after those films didn't go down too well with a lot of fans, Cameron's involvement in the new one should hopefully turn things around for the franchise.

Assisting the dream team of Cameron and Miller will be a writer's room consisting of David Goyer (Blade, The Dark Knight Trilogy), Charles Eglee, who collaborated with Cameron on Dark Angel, and the creator of Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Josh Friedman.

After Terminator 3, Terminator Salvation and Terminator Genisys all performed below expectations, there were a lot of fans who just couldn't understand why we were getting a sixth Terminator film. But the returns of James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger was more than enough to keep us interested. However, the return of Linda Hamilton is a surprise that none of us saw coming.

With the original Mother of the Future back on our screens, it seems like Terminator 6 could finally be the sequel that the first two deserve. Moreover, after years of failed attempts, this may finally be the film that gets a new Terminator trilogy off the ground.

Whatever happens, Skynet had better watch out, because Sarah Connor is back.

[Source: Hollywood Reporter]