Lindsay Lohan has magically transformed from apricot ashtray to flaming fashion phoenix on the Cannes red carpet. When you pair this miraculous transformation with her two TV projects in development, it certainly seems that everyone's favorite troubled star is finally getting her act together.

The 30-year-old star, who has made headlines for sloshing around Cannes like a alcohol-sodden sea cucumber in previous years, went for a demure, grown-up look with more than a hint of old Hollywood glamor about it.

Lilo accessorized her monochromatic amfAR Gala outfit with bright red lips and a winning smile. Crucially though, the fact that her stunning gown is the only thing making headlines in the press this morning implies that Lindsey — who has attended rehab six times — was on her best behavior.

