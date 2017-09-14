Darren Aronofsky's mysterious new thriller, mother!, has just dropped in theaters. The film, since the beginning, has been shrouded in secrecy and when the first poster for the film was released, it did nothing to change that. It simply dazzled the mind and swooned the eye. Now, that mesmerizing poster has been recreated to near perfection by makeup artist Kenneth Alexander and Movie Pilot's own Super News team with the latest episode of their show 'Becoming'.

The poster, featuring a forlorn-looking #JenniferLawrence holding her heart in her hands, hit the web on Mother's Day. Bloggers, editors, and cinephiles immediately began inspecting each and every piece of the picture, looking for any possible hidden clues about the film's plot. And though there have been some, the true beauty of the poster was how striking and uniquely it had been designed. Given that, it was obviously no small task for Alexander, who partnered with Super News and cosplayer Maid Of Might to recreate this captivating piece of artwork.

'mother!' [Credit: Paramount Pictures]

A side-by-side comparison reveals not only the talent of the artist, but also the commitment to the original and the sheer difficulty of bringing to life what was essentially a a tease and interpretation of the film through painted visual art. The Madonna-esque framing and pose paired with Jennifer Lawrence's Grecian-style dress gives the whole poster a lovely Neo-classical aesthetic that's hard to capture. Seeing it in live-action form only underscores how out-of-the-box the new film from the director of Black Swan and Requiem For A Dream is. You can watch the entire creation unfold below:

mother!, written and directed by Darren Aronofsky, stars Academy Award winners Jennifer Lawrence and #JavierBardem alongside Academy Award nominees #MichellePfeiffer and #EdHarris. The intense new thriller hits theaters on September 15.