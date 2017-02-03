[Warning: The following contains some crafty hints and subtle spoilers for 'Logan', if you know what you're looking for. Proceed with caution.]

We haven't got long now until Hugh Jackman's last stand as Wolverine hits cinemas — the bleak, genre-redefining Logan is set to transport us to the hero-less wastelands of X-Men's future, and we can't wait to find out exactly why all the mutants disappeared. There are several mysteries at the heart of #Logan, and a new official synopsis has shed some light on them, hinting at the mysterious origins of Laura Kinney, and revealing just what Logan has been up to all these years.

The synopsis sets the scene for Logan, introducing us to the situation that starts the movie. There are a few spoilers, along with confirmation that the mysterious girl in the trailers is indeed called "Laura" — which, if you didn't already think she was Laura Kinney a.k.a. X-23 a.k.a the next Wolverine, should finally persuade you.

In 2024 the mutant population has shrunk significantly and the X-Men have disbanded. Logan, whose power to self-heal is dwindling, has surrendered himself to alcohol and now earns a living as a chauffeur. He takes care of the ailing old Professor X whom he keeps hidden away. One day, a female stranger asks Logan to drive a girl named Laura to the Canadian border. At first he refuses, but the Professor has been waiting for a long time for her to appear. Laura possesses an extraordinary fighting prowess and is in many ways like Wolverine. She is pursued by sinister figures working for a powerful corporation; this is because her DNA contains the secret that connects her to Logan. A relentless pursuit begins …

We've already had hints that the mutants have all but died out in Logan, and this synopsis not only confirms this but also reveals that the #XMen themselves are no more. That might explain why Professor X looks so glum in the trailers, but why the X-Men split up is still a mystery.

Logan takes care of an aging and ailing Xavier. [Credit: Fox]

We also knew that Logan couldn't heal any more, at least not in the way he used to, but his career as a chauffeur is new information. At least he's putting that swanky limo to good use.

"a female stranger"



The most compelling part of the synopsis is the mention of "a female stranger", who hires Logan to transport Laura to the border. This is almost definitely Sarah Kinney: Co-chief of the Weapon X program that turned Laura into a bloodthirsty warrior, and the genius behind creating Logan's genetic clone. As you could probably tell from her surname, Sarah Kinney is also Laura's biological mother, lending some of her own DNA to the girl's creation.

Laura is trained by Zander Rice and Sarah Kinney. [Credit: Marvel Comics]

All of this is documented in the comic X-23: The Complete Chronological Event, which is a wild ride to say the least. Without spoiling any more, suffice it to say that Sarah's role in Laura's past is significant — and doesn't necessarily have a happy ending.

The Man Behind The Masks

There's a crucial hint buried in the synopsis, but it's one which beady-eyed fans will recognize. The synopsis states that Laura "is being pursued by sinister figures" — the use of the word "sinister" in this case isn't just an adjective, but a nod towards the X-Men villain Mr Sinister.

We've long suspected Mr Sinister to be involved in Logan — and possibly even causing the mutants' dwindling numbers — thanks to the X-Men: Apocalypse post-credits scene which featured an employee of the Essex Corporation stealing a phial of #Wolverine's blood. The Essex Corporation is run by Nathanial Essex a.k.a. Mr Sinister, leading many fans to suspect that he used this blood to create Laura Kinney herself.

Laura in 'Logan' [Credit: Fox]

That would be a neat way of tying the movies together, and would explain the hint at the end of Apocalypse. Mr Sinister is a fascinating villain from the X-Men comics, and as he also created Cable — who will soon appear in Deadpool 2 — it's possible that we may see this character pop up in many movies to come.

Or maybe the person writing the Logan synopsis just wanted to use "sinister" as an adjective because it's a dramatic word. We'll find out soon!

[Source: comicbook.com]