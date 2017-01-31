The #LordoftheRings trilogy is largely considered the greatest fantasy movies to ever be a part of pop culture. Its iconic characters trekked their way into our hearts and made us want to see more of their adventures together.

It's time to strap on your battle armor once again, #LOTR fans, because Frodo, Legolas, Aragorn, Pippin and Merry have reunited after more than a decade of being apart... only their reunion was in real life and not in a magical realm full of fantastic animals and dangerous sentient eyes. Dominic Monaghan, who played Meriadoc in the film series, shared through his Instagram a picture of himself, Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Billy Boyd and Viggo Mortensen together for what looked like a fun boys' night out. And what night out with the LotR cast would be complete without them recreating the famous cave troll scene?

The caption read:

"They have a cave troll"

The actor shared two more pictures. One in which he's admiring Aragorn - completely understandable with him being the hero of the story and Viggo Mortensen being an all-around badass Renaissance man.

And another one with just himself and his fellow Hobbits, Elijah Wood and Billy Boyd.

Ah, the memories. This reunion may seem strange but considering the actor tagged Empire Magazine in the captions, it's possible this fan-freak-out-inducing event was for a Lord of the Rings photoshoot.

The close relationship the cast shares with each other isn't just a fake photo op for this reunion though, as the actors in the Fellowship famously tattooed the number 9 in Elvish on them as tribute to the great battles they fought together (or, being more far-fetched, to their roles and off-screen friendship).

What did you think of this Lord of the Rings reunion? Let me know in the comments!