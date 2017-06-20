Now, I'm no Hollywood starlet, but I am pretty sure when you're a multi-millionaire pop-star, comparing your relationship with other equally privileged members of the glitterati to an autoimmune disease is a good way to lose fans fast. Given your luxurious lifestyle and standing in the community, making light of those who are afflicted or less fortunate than you isn't exactly a clever move. We are of course talking about a recent interview with "Royals" singer #Lorde and a major case of foot in mouth!

Lorde Of Above

In an interview with The Guardian, reporter Tom Lamont asked the 20-year-old singer-songwriter what it was like being friends with the uber-famous #TaylorSwift. Without even really thinking, Brit Award-winning Lorde spouted a bunch of nonsense about the struggles of avoiding T-Swift's fame:

"It's like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can't go together. Certain things you can't do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It's like having a friend with an autoimmune disease."

Hmmm, not being able to go to your favorite $20 cocktail bar without being papped isn't quite the same as the crippling agony of living with lupus or celiac disease. Giving some real-life melodrama off the back of her sophomore album "Melodrama," it is safe to say that the internet quickly cottoned on to what had been said and Twitter sharpened its pitchforks:

Lorde let me please sit you down and explain what an autoimmune disease is https://t.co/xo3rqF9yLz — liz (@sparksflytori) June 19, 2017

As someone with #CPPS Lorde comparing her friendship with T-Swift as "an autoimmune disease" has really pissed me off. — Michael McDonald (@__mikes) June 19, 2017

Lorde compared her friendship to Taylor as an autoimmune disease... pic.twitter.com/sTGTeJcOPq — Peace my guy (@leighfifi) June 19, 2017

Quite how it sounded in Lorde's head is unknown, but we can't imagine it would've made any more sense than when she said it. The outrage didn't stop there though, Stephanie Anderson of SBS Sexuality took the opportunity to grab the headline and tweet it to fellow T-Swift squad member Selena Gomez. For those who don't know, Gomez has been outspoken about her struggles with lupus:

I wonder how @selenagomez feels about this. What an incredibly ignorant analogy to make @lorde. pic.twitter.com/McbWd058DW — Stephanie Marie (@stefinitely85) June 19, 2017

No Offense Meant

It isn't easy being thrust into the limelight at such a young age, but Lorde's agent should probably have a word about thinking before opening her pretty mouth. Thankfully, as the queen of owning up, the superstar later took to social media and accepted that what she said was wrong. Seeing it as a rare misstep, Lorde then apologized to Anderson specifically, however, she does maintain that she never mentioned Swifty:

didn't mention taylor, but regardless, i fucked up & that was really insensitive. i'm sorry — Lorde (@lorde) June 20, 2017

The two singers are close friends, and with Swift throwing a star-studded birthday bash for Lorde back in November, you can't blame the journalist for being interested in the duo's relationship. However, it is true that it was conveniently only Lamont who mentioned Taylor, leading some to question whether he just neatly put the two together to create a headline-grabbing story. While we will never know, at least Lorde has accepted a rather clumsy analogy and we can all go back to gossiping about Katy Perry and Taylor's "bad blood."

