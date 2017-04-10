Lost has been off the air for about seven years now and is still considered one of the best TV shows of all time. Years later, people still remember the heart-stopping opening scenes of the pilot episode, a sequence that's now firmly entrenched in pop culture history.

However, every person who watched the show knows that the most controversial part of the entire series is the ending. While there are certainly many people who loved the ending, others think the final season, particularly the series finale, ruined the entire show. If you're in the latter camp, it will either delight or infuriate you to know that the original idea for the final episode was vastly different than the one we actually got.

The 'Lost' Season Finale Almost Included A Volcano—Seriously

How different? So different that Lost almost included an actual volcano in the finale, as Executive producer #CarltonCuse revealed to EW. He said that they always had the idea of having a volcano on the show but by the time the series finale rolled around, they never had the chance to incorporate it.

“We were always looking to cannibalize anything on Hawaii to aid in the visual storytelling of the show. We also thought of the island as a character on the show, so we were always looking for things that would give it more personality. It was something we banked and thought we could use downstream.”

This is a very intriguing comment as looking back at the show, the island definitely felt like its own character with its own unique characteristics and personality.

Co-creator #DamonLindelof went further and explained exactly how the volcano was to come into play:

“The question was always, how do you basically visualize and dramatize the idea that the island itself is all that separates the world from hellfire and damnation? And the answer was the volcano. The volcano had been dormant for the duration of the series, but based on moving into this endgame, the island had become unstable and the volcano was going to erupt. We were going to have lots of seismic activity, and ultimately, there was going to be this big fight between the forces of good and the forces of evil, which ended up in the series manifesting as Jack and The Man in Black, in the midst of magma. Magma spewing everywhere!”

While I certainly appreciated the mystical aspect of good versus evil in the season finale we received, I cannot deny that a volcano sequence in the series finale would be nothing short of epic. I could only imagine Jack and John Locke (Man in Black) battling it out on a top of a volcanic pit. I mean, the premise of the embodiments of good and evil dueling to the death over lava is something we've never seen before in pop culture...

Prequel jokes aside, going with this series finale would have been the safer approach. Even though it would have perhaps been more symbolic than people expected, the series finale that actually aired was one that leaves people questioning it to this day.

So then again...maybe it worked exactly how it was meant to.

