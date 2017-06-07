It was announced that Abdellatif Kechiche, director of Blue is the Warmest Colour, will sell his Palme d'Or in order to fund his upcoming project Mektoub, My Love, which was stuck in production. While he's still a legendary director, you'd think he'd have significant sentimental value placed on his award, and while it's his decision — and a bold one at that — it seems crazy that he'd sell off such an invaluable item. This got me thinking about other crazy methods #directors have used to raise funding, so here are five ludicrous examples of directorial desperation.

5. Stanley Kubrick, The Chess Demon

'Fear and Desire' [Credit: Joseph Burstyn]

Yep, believe it or not, before Kubrick was heralded as the greatest director to ever live, he was essentially a chess shark. He wasn't making enough money from his job as a photographer (though he gained priceless experience), and therefore used his untouchable genius to win money from unwitting competitors. He made enough to subsequently fund Fear and Desire, his debut directorial effort. While some may consider this a cheap and dishonest way of making money, if you possess one of the greatest minds in human history then why not use it to your advantage?

4. Uwe Boll Exploits German Taxation Loopholes

'Alone in the Dark' [Credit: Lionsgate]

Uwe Boll is notorious for his abysmal films and adulteration of classic video games. From Alone in the Dark to House of the Dead, Boll has been panned relentlessly. Some may think his films are awful solely due to a lack of talent, but he revels in being a sleazy, crappy person. Throughout his career, university graduate Boll has continuously exploited German taxation loopholes, guaranteeing him to make money no matter what. As a result, he wasn't motivated to make good films, showing contempt for audiences and critics alike (he even fought critics in a boxing match). It's hard to have any respect for Boll, but, in fairness, he didn't technically do anything illegal (unless you consider ripping off audiences a crime).

3. Monty Python and the Holy Grail Is Funded By Kick-Ass Rockstars

'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' [Credit: EMI Films]

Monty Python is one of the most groundbreaking and subversive comedic groups ever. They changed the face of comedy as we know it with their bold and courageous style. So, when studios refused to fund the completion of their risky project, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, who better to save the day than other magnificent artists? Huge musicians like Pink Floyd, Elton John and Genesis decided to take it upon themselves to fund this irreverent classic.

So, not only do we need to thank these artists for their incredible music (don't shoot me, Phil Collins haters), but for bringing into fruition this comedic gem. While they still had to cut corners — using coconuts to mimic the sound of a horse and abandoning the final battle — Monty Python would never have been able to release this film without the rescue package they received.

2. Robert Rodriguez Sells His Body For Money

'Desperado' [Credit: Columbia Pictures]

No, Robert Rodriguez was not a prostitute. The famed low-budget icon was struggling for funds for El Mariachi, with no studio backing to rely on. In order to get these funds, he decided to partake in extensive medical research, also writing the screenplay for this film in the last three weeks spent in the hospital. The resourceful director made enough money to produce this film and send it to major studios. From then on he hasn't looked back, establishing himself as a major Hollywood player. So, when your parents tell you to respect your body, cite this success story as a counter-argument (I'm just kidding and am not liable for your poor life decisions).

1. Ed Wood Sells His Soul To Make A S**t Film

'Plan 9 from Outer Space' [Credit: Valiant Pictures]

No, Ed Wood did not make a pact with the devil. However, the master of B-movies received funding for his infamous disasterpiece Plan 9 from Outer Space by swearing he believed in God. A Baptist church offered him the funding for his film; however, as would be expected, there was a catch. They offered it on the condition that he join the religion and that the cast was baptized. Little did the passionate Wood care, and he threw away his freedom to create this misguided classic. You have to admire his drive, as nothing was an obstacle for him. He loved making films and would go to any lengths to do so. At least his decision paid off, and the film was critically lauded. Oh wait, he's regarded as the worst director to ever live. Oops.

What ridiculous stories of desperate directors can you think of? Let us know in the comments.