Time to do your best Yoda impression and mumble "hmmmm, theory do we have." While #RianJohson and #Disney are keeping a tight-seal on spoilers surrounding Star Wars: The Last Jedi, it hasn't stopped the fandom from pawing over every piece of news and every last second of the recent teaser, then picking apart the galaxy with midichlorian-sized detail.

With months until #TheLastJedi hits cinemas, it is clear that Episode VIII will be picking up the strands of #LukeSkywalker's saga some 34 years after #MarkHamill's iconic character toppled the Empire. It looks like #DaisyRidley's Rey will be spending some time under the tutelage of Luke, but the dark vibe of the trailer shows that not all is well with the Force. However, will something as simple as a wardrobe choice have a huge effect on the plot of the film?

Warning: Theorizing spoilers ahead for The Last Jedi.

Making It Crystal Clear

'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' [Credit: Disney]

While there are sure to be questions to ask regarding Luke's seemingly self-imposed exile, it looks like he is still somewhat keeping himself tied to his old life. Making Star Wars reports that the monkish Luke will be wearing a necklace over his robes, from a distance it looks like a dog whistle, but on closer inspection, it clearly contains a red crystal.

For those who haven't yet put two and two together, it seems that Luke's jewelry contains a Kyber crystal. Although the mythical stones were largely rendered defunct when the Extended Universe was declared non-canon back in 2014, Lucasfilm has slowly been reintroducing them into the main universe.

If you remember back in #RogueOne, it was revealed that the Empire had been harvesting the previous jewels to power the Death Star's Alderaan-smashing beam, while Kybers are also what power the universe's lightsabers.

Events since #TheForceAwakens have also revealed that Kylo Ren's formidable saber comes from using an unstable Kyber crystal. The signature hilt that makes Ren's lightsaber look like a sword actually comes from vents to stabilize the weapon. Just like Ren's, #DarthVader's lightsaber shone with a burning red glow. With Vader's lightsaber missing in action since his demise in Return of the Jedi, many have guessed it could return in The Last Jedi.

We also know that Ren has developed an obsession with collecting memorabilia from the galaxy of old and is likely the No.1 Darth Vader fan on eBay. Set reports tipped a huge battle on the rocky Ach-To between Luke, Ren, Rey, and the Knights of Rey. Walking around with a malfunctioning lightsaber in your pocket is certainly a dangerous game to play, so could Kylo be coming after his grandfather's crystal to give himself the ultimate weapon?

A Turn To The Dark Side

'The Empire Strikes Back' [Credit: Lucasfilm]

The other shocking theory is that Luke himself could be turning to the Dark Side. We have already seen his speech in the trailer indicate that he has lost all faith in the Jedi Order and it is a well known fact that the Force has always worked in a balance of good and evil. We all remember how cute little Anakin was back in The Phantom Menace, and who would've guessed he would turn into the raspy ruler that was Darth Vader?

By Luke holding onto his father's crystal, he would certainly be kept close to the influence of the Sith; we have seen a similar idea to this with Frodo in The Lord of the Rings. Even Hamill himself has said that it is possible for Luke to turn and, as Aunt Beru said, "he has too much of his father in him." To be honest, I don't ever see Luke going rogue, however, don't 100 percent count this one out!

Luke's life on Ach-To seems like a lonely existence, spending decades gazing off into the ocean and combing his beard — it can't be much fun to be the last Jedi. There is no doubt that Luke won't just be able to go back to playing Sudoku and practicing his wookiee growl after the events of Episode VIII. So from this season's must-have accessory, to the powers of the Kyber crystals, it is clear that Luke and Rey are in for a bumpy ride when The Last Jedi hits cinemas on December 15.

