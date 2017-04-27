Star Wars: The Last Jedi is surrounded by a thick veil of mystery. Aside from a trailer and a few plot descriptions, we know little about it. Without a doubt, one of the biggest unanswered questions in the movie is #LukeSkywalker. After going into exile following Kylo Ren's brutal attack on his Jedi school, what happened to him?

We know he lives in an isolated cave, but has he really been there this whole time? Is he alone? What's his deal with Rey? Why is he training her? These are all questions we'll probably not have answers to until December... save for one. A new rumor suggests Luke may not have been alone on the beautiful planet named Ach-To for all those years.

Luke Reportedly Has Some Unique Pets

According to Jason Ward from Making Star Wars, he has been conducting an investigation regarding a new species of creatures in Star Wars that will be introduced in #TheLastJedi, called Porgs.

An artist's rendition of Porgs [Credit: Making Star Wars]

The site reports that these new creatures are part of Ach-To's ecosystem, the planet on which Luke chose to spend his self-imposed exile. Due to living in the same environment, the legendary Jedi has tasked himself with taking care of them.

But the story of these adorable little creatures may go deeper than that. Reportedly, Porgs are Force-sensitive. Whether that's the reason they're being taken care of by Skywalker or not is unknown. Unfortunately though, aside from the fact that Chewbacca and R2-D2 will be interacting with them at some point in the film, no more details were given pertaining to their backstory or Force-ties.

But we may have an idea of what to expect visually from them. According to the site, they are not CGI but practical puppets. With these intriguing, Jedi-related nuggets of information about the creatures, you might be wondering...

Could The Porgs Have A Future In Star Wars?

I must stress, their existence hasn't actually been confirmed so take this with a grain of salt. With that said, we are #StarWars fans, so most of us are probably wondering: If the Porgs are part of The Last Jedi... what's their relevance in the franchise, if any?

Honestly, it's probably minimal. Yes, they may be Force-sensitive, but if we think about it, Luke could have chosen Ach-To as his vacation spot for its strong connection with the Force. In which case the Porgs probably just came with the package.

I'm just speculating here, but we've seen countless different species in the Star Wars universe, which - after doing a little digging - fans can find some pretty interesting things about. But that doesn't mean they've gone on to have important parts in the franchise.

The most likely scenario is that these creatures (again, if they are indeed in the movie) will be just a cool addition to the mythology of the Force. Who knows? They could even give Rey a hand with her training.

However, there are currently too many questions about the Porgs' involvement and very little information to stop us from delving too much into unfounded theories. But it's exciting to get nuggets of information. While Force-sensitive animals that Luke took in as pets aren't exactly the most mind-blowing thing in the universe, it helps us get a better idea of the larger puzzle that could be the Star Wars universe.

Do you think Porgs will actually be in The Last Jedi? Could they have an important part to play in the franchise in the future? Let me know in the comments!

[Credit: Making Star Wars]