*Warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi*

Poor Luke Skywalker. The Jedi Master has had a tough life; he was brought into existence by a mother who died during childbirth, and a father who was lured to the dark side and later became his arch enemy Darth Vader. He's dedicated much of his life battling the Galactic Empire, and even the success of destroying the Death Star (twice) failed to prevent the rebranded and repacked First Order emerging years later.

As if trying to defend the galaxy from evil wasn't bad enough, while training a new group of Jedi, one of Luke's most skilled apprentices, Kylo Ren (his own nephew to add salt to the wounds), turned against him, slaying the rest of the group and fleeing to the darkness with all the vigour of his good-guy-turned-bad-turned-good father, Anakin Skywalker.

Squint, and you'll see Luke training Rey in 'The Last Jedi' [Credit: Lucasfilm]

By events in #TheLastJedi, Luke (Mark Hamill) is understandably downtrodden, having spent a number of years in isolation. Fortunately, Rey's (Daisy Ridley) arrival at the end of The Force Awakens will reignite his rebellious streak as Luke takes her under his wing. It won't be an easy process though, with Luke set to experience some difficult emotions, and it's safe to say that he'll be needing the support of his friends.

Luke Skywalker Is Set For An Emotional Reunion In 'The Last Jedi'

According to fan-site Making Star Wars, sources suggest that as well as Luke's (Mark Hamill) personal journey, The Last Jedi will feature a reunion that is guaranteed to bring a tear to the eye of any #StarWars fan — Luke's path will again cross with Chewbacca and R2D2 in what will be a "beautiful moment" some 34 years after the trio were together in Return of the Jedi (1983).

Chewy, Han Solo and Luke in 'Return of the Jedi' [Credit: Lucasfilm]

Making Star Wars also shared details of Luke's story arc with Rey, explaining:

"Luke is going to train Rey like Yoda trained him but with his own 'spin on it.' I think Luke’s reluctance to train Rey is wholly different than Yoda's reluctance about Luke being the right candidate."

Considering how things went down within his last training camp, it's no surprise #LukeSkywalker may have reservations. The necessity to help hone Rey's newly discovered power will be too much to turn down though, as Luke will also educate #Rey about her connection to the Force. In return, Rey will help to heal the wounds following Han Solo's death, bringing the "family" back together.

The Last Jedi will pick up events directly from the iconic scene at end of The Force Awakens, where Rey arrives at Ahch-To and hands Luke his long-lost lightsaber. On first impressions, director Rian Johnson may be taking inspiration from the darker tone of The Empire Strikes Back (1980) — the first teaser ends with Luke exclaiming: "I only know one truth: it’s time for the Jedi to end."

Let's hope Rey, Chewbacca and R2D2 will help to change Luke's mind.

How do you envisage the reunion between Luke, Chewbacca and R2D2?

(Source: Making Star Wars)