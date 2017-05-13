Ever since Peter Capaldi announced he will be departing Doctor Who during the Christmas special this year, speculations have been passed around all over social media as to who will replace him as the legendary Time Lord. Kris Marshall was originally unconfirmed to replace Capaldi, but a new actor has just been heavily tipped to take on the role as the Thirteenth Doctor.

From Fortitude To Doctor Who

'Fortitude' [Credit: Endemol UK]

The latest candidate added to the list to replace the iconic role is Fortitude star Luke Treadaway. It has been reported that Treadaway has been "in the race" for the role as well as the actor Sacha Dhawan.

However, Luke Treadaway has mentioned in the past that he has always been interested in #DoctorWho. Thanks to his role as young scientist Vincent Rattrey in the Sky Atlantic thriller Fortitude, the Doctor Who production team has been keeping a close eye on him, and may have selected him as Capaldi's replacement.

Final Thoughts

It's not just men that have been listed to take on the role, with big female names such as Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Tilda Swinton also on the shortlist. Will Doctor Who twist things up and cast the Doctor as a female?

It is currently unknown as to when the Thirteenth Doctor will be announced to the world, but fans are expecting word very soon. It has been confirmed that new showrunner Chris Chibnall will be casting the new Time Lord for the hit #BBC show.

With filming taking place in July for the Christmas special, who do you want to see as the Thirteenth Doctor?