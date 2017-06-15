It's become the norm to have a trailer for a trailer, but last week, #Marvel released their first teaser trailer for next year's Black Panther. Though with almost two minutes of eye-popping action, it was less a teaser and more a full trailer. And boy was it good! While their movie posters are not getting the same amount of love, there's no denying that Marvel's trailers are total delights, so much that even their actors can't believe what their eyes are seeing.

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Black Panther star and Oscar-winner #LupitaNyongo revealed that out of all of the Black Panther trailer reactions, hers was perhaps the best of them all:

Delightfully, she revealed she responded just like us fans when she saw the trailer for the first time:

I am geeking out! I mean, I was screaming louder than anybody else, by myself, in my apartment, when it came out. It's really exciting! There’s still being a lot of work done on [Black Panther] and we have to deliver something as good as that trailer, but that trailer was very encouraging. It’s exciting. It’s so empowering. I couldn’t help but twerk as I watched it.

The actress quickly pointed out that for many, however, the trailer was more than a moment of simple geek joy.

The Black Panther Trailer Is A Symbol Of Empowerment

The #BlackPanther trailer was utterly fantastic and also shattered a few records; simply put, it was pure awesomeness. But not only did the trailer break records upon releasing online, it also became a symbol of empowerment, as Nyong'o explained:

That's the thing. I can project myself into all sorts of human experiences and I have all my life. But to see myself reflected back to me does something so powerful. You rise up a little, and I think we could all use that kind of representation.

When you had to twerk because you couldn't resist the feels of the Black Panther trailer, then you definitely had the best reaction. Nyong'o, who plays Dora Milaje member Nakia in the movie, will no doubt be one of the best parts of Black Panther, and if you don't believe me, check out how badass she looks in the trailer below:

Black Panther soars into theaters February 16, 2018.