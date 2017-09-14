Lynch fans rejoice! Earlier today David Lynch announced on Twitter the official release date for Twin Peaks: The Return on DVD and Blu-ray as well as posting some cover art:

Dear Twitter Friends,

The stars turn and a time presents itself.

December 5, 2017.

Blu-ray and DVD! pic.twitter.com/aTbiKTZSC6 — David Lynch (@DAVID_LYNCH) September 14, 2017

The Showtime revival continued the infamous tale of "who killed Laura Palmer" 25 years after the original Season 2 ended. It picks up the story after the memorable cliff-hanger, which saw Kyle MacLachlan's Dale Cooper in almighty peril. Fans were treated to 18 hour-long episodes, all directed by David Lynch and co-written with original series creator Mark Frost.

Showtime saw a record-breaking boost in subscription services, allowing fans to watch the series when they pleased. Critics have been extremely favorable towards the latest season of #TwinPeaks, calling it ground-breaking television and praising MachLachlan's multi-layered performance.

Season 3 provided no easy answers to previous mysteries, though, and ended on a cliff-hanger which managed to be even more infuriating than the one back in 1991. This release will be an essential purchase for fans still scratching their heads over the finale. Perhaps someone will be able to crack the mystery once and for all?

Twin Peaks: The Return will be released on December 5, 2017 on Blu-ray and DVD.

Will you be watching the third season again when its released?