Wonder Woman is an icon. Ever since her introduction over 70 years ago, she's taught fans about gender equality, strength and confidence. Because of her contribution to society, she was awarded last year the title of honorary UN ambassador. It was a way to showcase just how impactful her character has been. Unfortunately, the joy of the super heroine being awarded that honor did not last long.

Concerns arose about giving a fictional character with her appearance such a title, and so a petition started to get the superheroine removed from her position. As stated on the petition:

"Although the original creators may have intended Wonder Woman to represent a strong and independent warrior woman with a feminist message, the reality is that the character's current iteration is that of a large breasted, white woman of impossible proportions, scantily clad in a shimmery, thigh-baring body suit with an American flag motif and knee high boots - the epitome of a pin-up girl."

That eventually caused Diana's title to be taken away. While the official explanation was her appointment always being temporary, it was clear the backlash had a big part to play. Various fans spoke out in anger at that decision - even current Wonder Woman, #GalGadot - and the topic has been an ongoing discussion ever since. Now, the original actress to put on the golden cuffs has shared her thoughts.

Lynda Carter Has Spoken About The Issue

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, #LyndaCarter addressed the controversy in a remarkably open way. In her response, she made the comparison between the character she helped cement in pop culture and the male heroes who are sometimes just as sexualized, but still get all the praise :

"Well, excuse me, women have breasts! Superman has got a big pouch in his crotch, so does Spider-Man and Green Lantern and their muscles are bulging — no one has a problem with that. If they have a problem with a female who is strong, they’re missing the entire point; it’s the ultimate sexism to say because she has big breasts and a costume on, that is what you think represents her and who she is. Women do have breasts and women can defend themselves and fight back. Wonder Woman is about telling the truth.”

She has a point. The petition for taking her title away was partly based on the over-sexualized, modern nature of the character. And of course, there are some artists who sadly often over-sexualize her. But the thing is, those instances in no way erase everything #WonderWoman stands and has stood for for so long.

Diana Prince has been a symbol of strength, confidence and equality for close to eight decades, and that's what she should be known for. That's why Carter's answer was so on-point. Women can be beautiful and powerful, strong and sexy. It's what we should celebrate.

Good for you, Lynda Carter. It's fun to know that, even after all the years of not wearing the costume of portraying the character, the actress is still giving her audience and fans great lessons.

