(WARNING: Spoilers for Split and Unbreakable follow)

For those of us who watched Shyamalan's latest hit, Split, you know there was an interesting post-credits scene tagged on to the end of the film. The scene was unrelated to Split, but it did lay out some major implications for a sequel to another one of M. Night Shyamalan's films.

'Split' Post-Credits Sequence Teases Sequel To 2000's 'Unbreakable'

In the post-credits sequence attached to #Split, the scene opens to Bruce Willis in a security guard shirt with the name "Dunn" on it. If you're not familiar with the name, it's the name of Willis's character in #Unbreakable. While looking up at a television screen Willis then says, "Mr. Glass." Unbreakable debuted in 2000, featuring a very unassuming superhero, Dunn (Bruce Willis) and complex villain in Samuel L. Jackson's character, Elijah Price.

'Unbreakable' [Credit: Buena Vista Pictures]

The name, Mr. Glass was the supervillain name given to Samuel L. Jackson's character in Unbreakable. This tease for Unbreakable 2 seems to signify some very important things.

For one, Unbreakable 2 would be the first sequel M. Night Shyamalan has ever done. All of his previous films have been single-shot features, which means his decision to make a sequel for the first time was likely deliberated over for a long time and not taken lightly. Creating a sequel at this point in his career will either be a major benchmark in his career or it will completely turn viewers away from his future films.

M. Night Shyamaln Tweets Out Status Of Script For 'Unbreakable 2'

As it sits, audiences are divided when it comes to M. Night Shyamalan. He is well known for a few outstanding films but some haven't been perceived as well as Shyamalan predicted. That being said, Shyamalan probably understands this, which means he'll take all the time he needs to perfect the script for Unbreakable 2 before making any steps. More immediately, however, M. Night Shyamalan tweeted that he's working on a script for Unbreakable 2.

I have an 11 page outline for my next film in my bag. I can't tell you what it is, but If you've seen #Split... — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) February 4, 2017

The tweet is vague but if you've seen Split then you know Shyamalan is referring to the post-credits sequence involving Bruce Willis, teasing a follow up to the 2000 hit, Unbreakable.

The development of Unbreakable 2 is also very interesting since it's been over 15 years since Unbreakable debuted in theaters. However, the recent craze for superhero movies will likely gather audiences following comic book movies to Unbreakable 2. We'll have to wait until M. Night Shyamalan makes an official announcement but even then, the earliest projection date for Unbreakable 2 would be late 2018, possibly early 2019.

What do you think of Shyamalan's soft announcement of Unbreakable 2? Are you excited to hear a sequel to Unbreakable is in the works? What do you think of Shyamalan finally deciding to make a sequel? Which film would you want him to make a sequel to next: Signs, The Sixth Sense, The Happening? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.