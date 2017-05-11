You guys! The Strangers 2 is actually happening!

A sequel has been in talks for quite a while now, but it seems that the ball is officially rolling. Finally! With filming scheduled to begin May 30 in LA, the follow-up has officially announced its principle cast.

Emmy-nominated Christina Hendricks (Mad Men and Neon Demon), Bailee Madison (Once Upon a Time and Don't Be Afraid of the Dark) and Lewis Pullman (Aftermath) are set to star in The Strangers 2.

Johannes Roberts (the forthcoming Mandy Moore shark thriller, 47 Meters Down) is set to direct a script by Bryan Bertino (director of The Strangers) and Ben Ketai.

The Strangers 2 will follow a family whose road trip takes a turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park and the power goes out. As they hunker down for the night in a borrowed trailer, three familiar masked psychopaths pay them a visit and test their every limit.

Watch The Trailer For The Original Film Below

I am so excited for #TheStrangers sequel. I remember thinking that the original film, released in 2008, was one of the most terrifying theater outings I had ever experienced. Does anyone remember the scene when Liv Tyler is standing in the kitchen, having a cigarette, and a masked figure suddenly emerges from the darkness behind her?

Talk about terrifying. Hopefully the sequel will hold up just as good. Fingers crossed!

