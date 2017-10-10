Tyler Perry's Madea brought her hilarity to the stage in the 1999 play I Can Do Bad All By Myself. She followed that with a string of successful movies that came full circle when she took the podium as the new White House Communications Director on The Tonight Show. Tall, loud, and rude, Madea didn't pull any punches when she said she was Donald Trump's new Communications Director because "all the other sorry asses got fired."

Give her speech a watch here:

She offers her first name only because she says she has warrants. She says she voted for Hillary Clinton three times and gets surly with a reporter who asks why she would agree to be the White House Communications Director when she didn't vote for Trump.

"Why does anybody work for somebody they can't stand, they don't like? They need a check. I need a c-h-e-q so that's why the hell I'm here."

Regardless of your political leaning, it's difficult not to laugh at Mabel "Madea" Simmons's take on the job, her "boss", and the reporters. She ends the brief session by stating she's running for president in 2020.

"It was Franklin Teddy Theodore W. Bush Roosevelt who said, ‘We have nothing to fear but a mad black woman in the White House.'”

Unfortunately, Madea will be unable to run for president with her current outstanding warrants and long criminal history.

Stepping away from his Madea persona, Tyler Perry will continue to keep it political with his next portray as Colin Powell in the upcoming untitled movie about former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney. The film is currently in production, while Madea's next movie, Tyler Perry’s Boo 2: A Madea Halloween, releases on October 20th just in time for Halloween this year.

