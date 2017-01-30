Now, if there's one surefire way to drive a #GameOfThrones fan into a bitter frenzy of rage and recrimination, it's posting massive #spoilers for the beloved #HBO show onto social media in the days leading up to, or immediate aftermath of, an inevitably twist and turn-filled episode. For many fans, though, the months leading up to a new season of Game of Thrones are just as dark and full of terrors, being filled close to bursting with the sort of speculative spoiling that managed to ruin a certain #JonSnow-related twist long before Season 6 hit our screens.

And, as it turns out, at least one of the show's cast members shares fans' reluctance to have an iconic show's most surprising moments ruined before it even airs. Yup, that's right:

Maisie Williams Really Hates People Who Post 'Game Of Thrones' Spoilers

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

And, once #AryaStark is firmly against what you're doing, it's usually a good idea to stop fairly quickly, lest you suddenly find yourself stuck with some sort of pointy end — especially if it makes her as mad as spoilers seem to make the young woman who plays the role, #MaisieWilliams. As she revealed in a recent interview with the Radio Times:

"It really, really upsets me. Because, there’s only a certain group of people who’d look at that anyway, compared to the audience that watches the show... It hurts. It’s just like, oh we wanted to tell this story, and yeah, lots of people don’t want to read it, and don’t want to look at it."

The worst part, though, according to Williams?

“But then it’s even more annoying when you know [the leaks] might be from someone on the inside, and it’s just like… you’re trying to make something really cool, that is really cool, and people really like, and it’s like ‘stop ruining it’... It’s such a childish, annoying thing to do. And yeah, it’s sad. It really annoys me... I don’t know if that’s unexpected, that I’d be like ‘Oh, I don’t really mind!’ People still watch it, but it does really grind my gears.”

In other words? If any Game of Thrones stars are reading this, it might be worth quitting while you're ahead, and giving up that whole "revealing giant plot points to the internet" thing. After all, who knows what Williams has planned for Ian McShane after his indiscretions last season.

