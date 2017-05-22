Now that Danny McBride has given the major detail that Michael Myers will no longer be immortal in the upcoming Halloween film, many fans have been trying to figure out how McBride's change will affect the upcoming film. Here's what McBride had to say:

I think we’re just trying to strip it down and just take it back to what was so good about the original. It was just very simple and just achieved that level of horror that wasn’t corny. And it wasn’t turning Michael Myers into some supernatural being that couldn’t be killed— that stuff to me isn’t scary. I want to be scared by something that I really think could happen. I think it’s much more horrifying to be scared by someone standing in the shadows while you’re taking the trash out as opposed to someone who can’t be killed pursuing you.

Given this major change to the character, many fans have wondered what other decisions could be made to the franchise as whole, whether it be on a cinematic or TV scale. Here are five decisions that could greatly change the #Halloween franchise forever.

5. Michael Dies, New Killers Rise

'Body Bags' [Credit: Artisan Entertainment] / 'Halloween 4' [Credit: Fox / Galaxy Releasing]

One controversial decision that would greatly affect the franchise is if the powers that be decide to finally kill off Michael to make way for a new killer to continue his legacy. The possibility of there being more than one killer in Haddonfield as been implied for a while.

In the 1993 horror anthology Body Bags, one of the stories (titled The Gas Station) takes place in Haddonfield, Illinois on an ordinary night. However, this story features a different escaped serial killer rather than Michael stalking on Halloween, implying that Haddonfield has problems regardless of what day it is.

Another example is seen in the 1989 sequel Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers in which Michael's niece, Jamie, unexpectedly turns evil at the end of the film. Although it seems very unlikely that the studio would kill off Michael, it would certainly open up the door for an entirely new chapter in the Halloween franchise that could introduce a new killer (regardless if it takes place in Haddonfield or not).

4. The Loomis Chronicles

Donald Pleasence As Dr. Sam Loomis in 'Halloween II' [Credit: Universal]

Another interesting decision that could make the franchise more interesting is if the franchise were to focus on a much younger Dr. Loomis, showing how the character became a psychiatrist while also dealing with troubled patients before meeting Michael. I could see this in a similar direction to Jim Gordon on Fox's Gotham revolving around not just Loomis but other characters from the Halloween films.

This would be a very interesting take as there are fans that wonder if Michael was Loomis's only patient, a theory that conflicts with the idea that Loomis's drive to stop evil comes from previous patients and cases he's been through in the past. If this happens, I would love to see Mark Strong take up the mantle of Michael's nemesis.

3. Blumhouse's Halloween Will Be The First Of A Whole New Timeline

Although there are fans that have enjoyed the later sequels, there are also fans who feel that the sequels strayed away from the mysterious direction seen in the original two films. Now that the upcoming reboot will now feature a mortal Michael Myers, this is the studio's perfect chance to start a new timeline featuring a more vulnerable yet smarter and deadlier version of Michael. This would open the door for new characters and elements never seen in any of the films before. I think if they were to give a darker, more realistic approach to Samhain and how it connects to Michael's evil and the history of Haddonfield, it would breathe new life into the Halloween mythology.

2. The Studio Starts A Separate Animated Film Or TV Series Adaptation Based On The Halloween Comics

One of the most surprising successes to come out of the Halloween franchise have been the comics that has grown to have a large fanbase. The most known comics being Nightdance, One Good Scare and The First Death Of Laurie Strode. Of course, if the studio does not want the comics interfering with their current timeline, it can easily make it a separate animated film series or perhaps an animated TV series on AMC. Just imagine the animation presenting Michael as a much more terrifying evil presence than we have ever seen before. This could be done in a direction similar to the Platinum Dune's cancelled reboot of Halloween, the concept art for which can be seen below

[Credit: Platinum Dunes]

[Credit: Platinum Dunes]

Although the reboot was going to be live action, seeing the studio make an animated film or TV series in a more dark and terrifying direction as seen above would be a treat for fans of the comics as well as new audiences who have yet to be introduced to The Shape. You can also view the animated pitch from director Federico D'Alessandro below:

As you saw in the video above, D'Alessandro wanted to take this film in a darker and suspenseful direction by introducing Michael as a much more shadowy and violent figure. Seeing something like this brought over into the comics adaptation would bring something new and unique to the franchise.

1. John Carpenter And Debra Hill's Original Vision Finally Comes To Life

For those of you that may not know, John Carpenter and Debra Hill's original intentions for Halloween was to create a series of unrelated films taking place on Halloween similar to The Twilight Zone. This was seen in the 1982 sequel Halloween III: Season Of The Witch, which had no connection to the previous two films, making it the only standalone Halloween film in the series. Although many fans panned Season Of The Witch, there were also many that wanted to see more unrelated sequels, as the franchise could have been more successful in Carpenter and Hill's original vision instead of featuring more sequels centering on Michael Myers.

The studio could give the original vision a second chance by not killing off Michael but end the reboot without a cliffhanger, allowing to return to the Michael Myers story arc if things go south. An alternate decision could see Carpenter convince the studio to breathe new life through his original vision by killing off Michael and kickstarting a whole new franchise consisting of unrelated original stories.

However, if both options don't seem to fit with the studio then we could see Carpenter and Hill's original vision adapted into an hour-long TV series on AMC or a Netflix series. Giving the original vision a chance will finally answer the question if the franchise can be much more successful without Michael Myers front and center.

Well that's my list of decisions that could change the Halloween franchise forever. What did you guys think? Do you agree or disagree with the list? Was there any decision you felt should have made the list? Let me know in the comments section below.