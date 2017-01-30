Good news for all you conspiracy theorists and amateur detectives: Making A Murder Season Two is confirmed to return to Netflix later this year.

The news came from #Netflix VP Cindy Holland, who revealed what few details she could in an interview with USA Today. While an exact date can't be shared yet, she did confirm that the second season will premiere in 2017.

Making A Murderer [Credit: Netflix]

Why The Wait?

Waiting months and months for new episodes of #MakingAMurderer is undoubtedly a frustrating experience for fans of the documentary series, but there's a good reason for it. The court case involving Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey may be over, but the fight for freedom is far from it. Both of their attorneys are currently in the middle of appealing their sentences in an attempt to release them of what they believe to be a wrongful conviction.

Holland says that "the story is still ongoing", and new episodes will be available as it "continues to unfold".

Making A Murderer [Credit: Netflix]

Still On The Case

Holland says filmmakers Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi are still in Manitowoc in order to stay close to the action and capture important developments on camera:

"Laura and Moira are (in Manitowoc) shooting regularly and working on what the right story is to tell in the next set, so we’re deferring to them on when it will be ready."

On this, the one-year anniversary of the launch of #MakingAMurderer thx again to all our subjects, viewers and ppl working to improve CJS. — Laura Ricciardi (@allHs) December 18, 2016

Tru lesson of #MakingAMurderer = justice is a process. We all need 2 stay engaged as story in Manitowoc & all over US continues. https://t.co/VKGSkYpTvj — Moira Demos (@filmgreek) December 18, 2016

Even Netflix are largely in the dark in terms of the Season Two release date, relying entirely on Demos and Ricciardi's word as to when the next chapter of the case will be ready to be revealed to audiences:

"Very few people inside of Netflix actually know the details of what we’re getting because we’re wanting to keep it really under wraps and it is an ongoing case so we’re trying to be sensitive to that."

What To Expect

It's been over a year since the release of Making A Murderer Season One, and there's been plenty of developments. Here's what we can expect to see covered in Season Two:

1. Avery's New Lawyer

Our 24th visit to Steven Avery. His holiday message to all of you:#MakingAMurderer #UnmakingStatesCase pic.twitter.com/HNj9J52bt3 — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) December 23, 2016

Avery's got a new lawyer, and she's taken the case's social media exposure to a new level. Kathleen Zellner regularly tweets about developments with Avery's legal team, and is a strong believer that her client is a completely innocent man. She has a history of assisting the release of wrongfully convicted people, and is confident that she will see Avery returned to his family.

2. Retesting Of Evidence

Making A Murderer [Credit: Netflix]

DNA evidence used to convict Steven Avery has been sent to be retested in order to ascertain if it could have been planted. No doubt the documentarians are waiting to hear the results of these tests before going forward with Season Two.

3. New Witnesses

Crucial witnesses coming forward now-as they always do when new scientific testing sought. Science not spin will rule.#MakingAMurderer — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) September 4, 2016

Another big talking point from Zellner's Twitter activity is the apparent addition of "crucial" new witnesses. Could we hear some brand new accounts of what happened to Theresa Halbach?

4. Brendan Dassey's Blocked Release

Making A Murderer [Credit: Netflix]

While Dassey was originally set to be released from prison in anticipation of his appeal case, his release was blocked by another board of judges, and Dassey remains locked up.

5. Avery's Very Public Break-Up

Dr Phil [Credit: Syndication]

Avery was briefly engaged to Lynn Hartman, but allegedly broke it off just a week later with claims that she was only after money and publicity. Hartman appeared on Dr. Phil soon after their engagement was announced.

Haven't watched Making A Murderer Season One yet? Check out the trailer here:

