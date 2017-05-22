If you were having the time of your life watching Mamma Mia, you'll be delighted to hear that the old gang are getting together again: Yes, the ABBA saga goes on and on and on... Not only are the band reforming for a new "interactive experience," we're getting a second Mamma Mia movie!

THR reports that original Mamma Mia cast Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan and the mighty Meryl Streep are in legit talks for #MammaMia2: Here We Go Again. The $609 million box office takings *may* have played a part in the conception of Mamma Mia 2, but the world's enduring love of ABBA is surely an equally driving factor. I mean, just look at the joy that the first Mamma Mia brought the world!

Ol Parker (Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) is set to direct Mamma Mia 2, which is tentatively plotted as a prequel following the young Donna (Meryl Streep's character) and her three amores on their adventures.

As a card-carrying ABBA geek who has even made the pilgrimage to Stockholm's ABBA museum and sung karaoke with a hologram of ABBA in front of a crowd of a hundred confused Swedish people, I am rather excited for Mamma Mia 2. More to the point, there are a whole bunch of amazing songs that didn't make the cut for the first movie: 'Under Attack,' 'Head Over Heels,' 'As Good As New,' 'Summer Night City,' 'Cassandra,' 'The Day Before You Came'...

Mamma Mia 2 is due for release July 20, 2018.

Poll Are you excited for 'Mamma Mia 2'? Yes, sounds FAB-ba!

No, Abba-solutely not!

(Source: THR)