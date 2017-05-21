ABBA fans got to watch the movie of their lifetime in 2008 with the release of Mamma Mia! the film adaptation of the Broadway play of the same name that featured some of the most recognizable stars in Hollywood singing famous ABBA songs.

Mamma Mia! was a massive hit at the time of its release, and people just couldn't resist the need to feel the groove again. Now, almost 10 years later, fans' wish for more will finally come true with the announcement of the #MammaMia sequel.

'Mamma Mia!' Gets An Encore

Aptly titled Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, the second Mamma Mia! will feature a good number of the original movie's cast reprising their roles. The list of returning stars currently includes: Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, and Colin Firth. Additionally, countless ABBA songs that weren't used or cut from the first movie will be sung this time around. Some reprises of the band's most iconic songs (such as the titular song) should also be expected.

The plot for Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! has yet to be revealed, but sources suspect that it could be a prequel set in the '70s that would show how Donna (Meryl Streep) first met her three ex-boyfriends, played by Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgård.

The creative minds behind the stage musical — such as the musical's creator Judy Craymer, and original ABBA members Benny Anderson and Björn Ulvaeus — will return as executive producers and creative consultants. The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel director Ol Parker will helm the upcoming sequel, which will be produced by Universal Pictures and Playtone Pictures again.

How Can You Resist 'Mamma Mia 2?'

The original Mamma Mia! followed Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) as she planned to find out who among her mother's three exes is her biological father on her wedding day. Things don't go the way she had hoped for, and the characters must resolve their romantic problems through singing ABBA songs.

Though not the most critically acclaimed film adaptation of a musical, Mamma Mia! earned upwards $600 million at the box office, and a sequel to the popular feel-good musical was inevitable. It should also be noted that Mamma Mia! is one of the few movie musicals in recent memory to receive a legitimate sequel, not a spin-off or a remake.

It may have taken the better part of a decade, but the sequel to Mamma Mia! is finally coming. Fans of the famous Swedish band who wanted another trip down memory lane will get what they've been waiting for next year, and newcomers will have a second chance to hear some of the most iconic music of the '70s on the big screen.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! is set to be released on July 20, 2018, and shooting is expected to begin some time this year.

What do you think of the announcement for Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!?

[Source: BBC News]