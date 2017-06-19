Looking back to 2013, #ZackSnyder's #ManofSteel is one of the best in a bad #DCEU bunch. There has always been talk of a second Superman solo film, but then Snyder went and did that tricky move of killing the lead character off. Just like in the comic books, no one is ever really dead, and #HenryCavill will be flying onto our screens once more in #JusticeLeague, but #ManofSteel2 is still shrouded in a cape of mystery. We may not have any concrete news or even a release date, but now interesting rumors of a possible character arrival have made their way online.

Kara, Kara, Kara, Kara Chameleon

An anonymous source via 4Chan claims that Man of Steel 2 could finally bring Kara Zor-El from the small screen to the silver one:

“The sequel to Man of Steel has been developing in secret. Geoff Johns and Zack Snyder finished writing a story for the film back in November. Multiple writers were approached to turn into a screenplay including the writers from Watchmen and the 300 movie series. Brainiac will be the villain and Supergirl will be introduced to the DCEU.”

While Warner Bros. (obviously) hasn't confirmed this rather major plot point, it all sounds pretty above board. However, introducing #Supergirl and battling Brainiac are two bits of information that anyone with half a Brainiac could make up.

That Ridiculous 4chan story about Supergirl in MOS 2 is NOT TRUE! So is everything else in this thread. RT pic.twitter.com/VxRjBwucFs — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) June 19, 2017

Unfortunately, no sooner had the news hit the web then film reporter Umberto Gonzalez took to Twitter to fully debunk the rumors. Even this should be taken with a pinch of salt because only last year Gonzalez slammed rumors that Robert Zemeckis was in talks to direct The Flash. Only a week later, Zemeckis was officially announced as in the running to helm an Ezra Miller solo film.

Girl Power

So where does this leave Supergirl? Personally, I think the DCEU would be foolish not to introduce her ASAP; the character has remained extremely popular, and has even had a resurgence of late. Melissa Benoist plays Kara on The CW's Supergirl, and with a third season already ordered, expect to see plenty more of her.

Just as Ezra Miller was cast as the Flash, DC would have to follow suit and recast Kara with someone other than Benoist. This in itself is a problem, remembering that Warner Bros. faced huge backlash when Grant Gustin didn't follow the Scarlet Speedster from TV into the cinematic universe. Also, a bit like Cyborg, Supergirl may be a fan-favorite from the comic books, but she is still lesser-known to your everyday cinemagoer.

On the plus side though, and after the runaway success of Patty Jenkins's Wonder Woman, the DCEU would be right to see something that works and run with it. Now, I ain't saying that Gal Gadot's performance has reinvented the entire superhero genre, but women in spandex couldn't be bigger right now. We can already see Joss Whedon preparing to send Barbara Gordon flying over Gotham as Batgirl, and we are under no illusions that Wonder Woman won't be getting a sequel. So, if Man of Steel 2 really does give us Kara Zor-El, could Supergirl get her own solo film too?

It is certainly a big risk for the DCEU to be taking. Wonder Woman did "wonders" for the troubled cinematic studio, but the grim specters of Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad are still haunting us. If Supergirl really is coming to Man of Steel 2, imagine her arrival to be a toe-dip into the DCEU to see how she fares. Either way, some lucky actress will someday be putting her underwear on over her clothes and taking to the skies as the other Kryptonian kid — start mad casting rumors in 3, 2, 1.

