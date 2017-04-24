Now, here's the thing. If there's one DCEU movie that's liable to cause a massive, Thanksgiving-ruining argument, it's #ManOfSteel. Sure, #ZackSnyder's more recent Dawn of Justice-y take on the #Superman mythos caused a whole lot of consternation, and as many fans hated Suicide Squad as loved it, but Man of Steel is still the film most likely to cause a kerfuffle at your nearest comic convention.

Which, of course, makes a fair amount of sense. After all, the very same reason that many fans love Man of Steel — its addition of gritty pragmatism into the Superman mythos — is the very same reason that many others hate it with a fiery passion. In effect, the whole thing largely comes down to whether or not you believe Kal-El would ever snap someone's neck (or allow his adopted father to die just to protect his secret identity), and emotions tend to run high from that point on. Which perhaps explains why:

'Man Of Steel's Storyboard Artist Just Took On The Film's Trolls

'Man of Steel' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Or, depending on how you look at it, Man of Steel's Storyboard Artist Just Got Mad At The Very Nature Of Twitter. Y'see, director and storyboard artist Jay Oliva recently posted this celebratory image in honor of Superman's 79th anniversary:

At which point, things took a turn. After all, with this being Twitter and all, Oliva's post immediately attracted a whole lot of snark:

@jayoliva1 @Tezywez Why didn't you post a storyboard from a real Superman movie? — Alex Bledsoe (@AlexBledsoe) April 20, 2017

@peterhill160 @jayoliva1 @Tezywez Nope. The guy in Man of Steel, who grew up terrified and aimless and let Jonathan Kent die? Not Superman. Not even a hero, really. — Alex Bledsoe (@AlexBledsoe) April 20, 2017

Which, in turn, aggravated Oliva no end, because he has apparently only just noticed what Twitter is:

@AlexBledsoe @peterhill160 @Tezywez Alex. As a writer and professional I'd expect you to have the common courtesy to not troll someone's work. — Jay Oliva (@jayoliva1) April 20, 2017

Which, of course, then led into a debate about the very nature of fandom, creation and criticism, because, y'know, Twitter:

All of which, thankfully, ended on the rather sweet note of Oliva arguing in favor of us all being able to love whatever we love, without that love in anyway invalidating anyone else's feelings:

@mattcampagna @AlexBledsoe @peterhill160 @Tezywez By that's the beauty of being a fan. You love what you love. My version that I love doesn't invalidate your version. :) — Jay Oliva (@jayoliva1) April 23, 2017

Which is, of course, an entirely admirable sentiment — albeit one that perhaps ignores the current reality of social media in general, and Twitter in particular.

Who won the Twitter debate itself, of course, remains similarly subjective, with the whole thing likely depending on how each of us felt about neck-snapping Superman, and Zack Snyder and co.'s approach in general.

The big question now, then? Who do you think won that particular Twitter battle? Let us know below!

(Sources: ComicBook.com)