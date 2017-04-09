As we move into the futuristic age of technology where science fiction meets reality, we get closer to seeing gadgets resembling that of superheroes in our everyday society. And while we're still years away from flying cars in the skies, one man just brought us closer to flight suits — we may be flying around like #IronMan before flying cars even go into production.

Is This Our First Step To A Functioning Iron Man Suit?

In the video below, Richard Browning, the creator of the Daedalus suit, can be seen demonstrating its flight capability, which appears a lot like an Iron Man suit in its prototype stages. Browning's suit uses miniature jet engines to propel him in the air. His suit uses small bladders of jet fuel placed around his body that constantly feed into the engines.

Now, Browning's flight suit is nowhere near as complex as Iron Man's suits, but it does bring back memories of the first tests of Iron Man's flight suit in Iron Man (2008).

'Iron Man' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Unlike Browning's realistic approach of using jet engines, Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man uses repulsor technology to fly around. Repulsors are a type of technology based in the science fiction lore around Iron Man. The repulsor technology used by Iron Man functions similar to jet engines, only they appear to be more efficient and less hazardous to the user, seeing as how they don't require jet fuel to work. Check out the test footage from Iron Man below:

Will We Be Flying Around Like Iron Man In This Lifetime?

As you can see, there are quite a few similarities between Browning's flight test and that of the fictional Tony Stark in Iron Man. Between the similar level of flight capability and functionality, the two are definitely alike. Still, the complexity of an Iron Man suit makes this reality seem a long ways away. However, Richard Browning's step towards individual flight suits is definitely setting us up to be flying around like #IronMan sooner rather than later.

Are you excited for the possibility of flying around like Iron Man? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.