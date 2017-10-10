Admit it, plenty of us Naruto fans have enjoyed playing around with the idea of being as skilled as the manga's adorably quirky protagonist at some point or another. But as exciting as it is to imagine yourself doing superhuman backflips, disappearing into a puff of smoke, or throwing energy out of your hands, most of us understand that the actions depicted in the anime and manga aren't meant to be taken seriously.

Surprisingly, not everyone gets the need to separate Naruto's mystical journey from real-life. Now, we've gotten a great example of how badly merging fiction with reality can go thanks to Christopher Zahyeer, a 25-year-old burglar who tried to use Naruto's killer ninja skills to rob a Target.

Nope, folks, I'm not joking. The whole situation is as strange (and frankly, hilarious) as it sounds without context, so allow me to explain. The Dunwoody Police Department took to Facebook to post about the young man's arrest. According to police, officers were called into the Target after the alarm went off, and after checking the surveillance, they noticed a man sneaking from the store.

Police were able to catch the subject before he escaped, and with no way to backflip out of the scuffle, Zahyeer revealed why he broke into the store: He had been reading Naruto Volume 5, which was teaching him the ways of the ancient ninjas and training him to break into secure areas, and he decided to put it into practice. I can't help but think Target was just his first step in his super criminal journey.

Admittedly, even though he was caught, Zahyeer did mange to steal quite a few things. He took 10 DVDs, a DVD player, 10 books, a bookbag, Bluetooth headphones, money, a clock, and a Samsung tablet.

[Credit: Cartoon Network]

Still, that practice and loot ultimately didn't do much for him. The man was charged with first degree burglary and booked into the DeKalb County jail.

Curiously, this isn't the first time that someone has taken a fictional character way too far to commit a crime. Earlier this year, a guy dressed up as Deadpool to rob a Taco Bell. Thankfully, he was also caught shortly after the crime. I've said this in the past, but this is yet another reminder that humanity will never stop surprising me—or being incredibly, incredibly dumb.

What do you think about this burglar inspired by Naruto? What's the craziest thing you've heard a fan has done to mirror their favorite characters? Let me know in the comments!