Terror is something that stretches across generations, locations, ages, races and religious affiliation. Terrorism is a broad term and in the broadest sense describes the use of violence as a means to create fear for some underlying purpose. Hundreds of millions of people over the centuries have been impacted by terrorists: sometimes in groups like ISIS, the IRA, the Taliban, the Ku Klux Klan and the LTTE in Sri Lanka. Other times these acts of terror are spawned by a single person: John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy, or even the still unknown Zodiac Killer. Here in the United States we've witnessed our share of home-grown terrorists, which back before many of the recent attacks occurred, were simply called "serial killers".

Ted Kaczynski, a.k.a. #TheUnabomber, is one of the most prolific serial killers, but many people have never heard of him. As a Harvard-educated former professor, Kaczynski was a self-proclaimed anarchist and domestic terrorist; sending over a dozen bombs through the mail to an indiscriminate number of Americans in an attempt to awaken the country to the "erosion of human freedom" necessitated by modern technology. Although his death toll doesn't compare to other terrorists, Kaczynski was one of the most brilliant serial killers to ever walk down the street — and you would have never realized just what he was capable of if you met him.

The Discovery Channel has released the first trailer of an upcoming anthology series, Manhunt: Unabomber, which stars Paul Bettany as Kaczynski and catalogs how the FBI tracked down and eventually caught Kaczynski after his decade long terror campaign.

Manhunt: Unabomber looks to capture the heart of Kaczynski's life and how he saw fit to terrorize the United States for over a decade despite being one of the leading mathematical prodigies that his generation had ever seen. Kaczynski's life and social critique of the government, freedom and technology will have even more substantial meaning to this generation.

Manhunt: Unabomber also stars Sam Worthington, Jane Lynch, Chris Noth and Mark Duplass. The eight episode series is set to premier on August 1st, 2017.

