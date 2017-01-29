Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 may be one of the most anticipated movies of the #Marvel Cinematic Universe yet, ever since the first installment back in 2014 surprised everyone with its success and likeability.

The tongue in cheek good humor of Guardians of the Galaxy made it an instant hit, and the first full length trailer showed us that we'll be seeing more of the same when the franchise returns with the sequel later this year.

And though we only saw a few moments of her on screen, new character #Mantis seems to be at the center of many of these humorous moments, and has already proven that she'll be a fine addition to the team.

A long-running member of the #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy in the comic books, Mantis is regarded as a "Celestial Madonna" by the Kree, the "blue angels" we met in Guardians of the Galaxy and Season 3 of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.. A master of martial arts (because isn't everybody in comic books?), Mantis has an ability to sense weakness in opponents, and possesses the psychic empathy that we saw demonstrated in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 trailer, a power which allows her to experience the emotions of others through physical touch.

Mantis in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

In the #MCU she's portrayed by Oldboy actress Pom Klementieff, but how she fits into the cinematic universe, and the scope of her involvement with the Guardians team, is yet to be revealed. Though it has been reported that she will appear as a helper to Star-Lord's father — Kurt Russel's Ego the Living Planet — before joining the Guardians.

There's been much speculation that Mantis was set to appear again alongside the team in Avengers: Infinity War as part of the already massive cast roster, especially after Klementieff posted the front cover of the Mantis-featuring The Avengers Issue 123 to Instagram, with the location tagged to Atlanta, Georgia, where filming is currently taking place on Infinity War.

And — despite the fact that we're still waiting on an official word from Marvel — it's looking like Klementieff is definitely reappearing as Mantis for Infinity War. The actress took to Instagram again yesterday to post a selfie, one that was particularly revealing (not like that, get your heads out of the gutter).

In the picture she's wearing what appears to be a cast and crew beanie, a black hat with an Avengers: Infinity War logo splashed across the front. The caption itself simply reads "#InfinityWar". Additionally, the official IMDb page for Infinity War has now been updated to include Mantis on the already expansive list.

The Guardians themselves have long been confirmed for Infinity War, and Karen Gillan's Nebula was also recently confirmed to be appearing in the ensemble piece, finally getting the chance to confront her messed-up family and give Thanos some pay back.

This supports the theory that Mantis will join the Guardians during Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and will appear as a proper member of the team when Infinity War rolls around. And she'll probably be watering Groot at some point, because someone's gotta do it.

Mantis in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' [Credit: Marvel Comics]

(Source: Pom Klementieff (via Instagram))