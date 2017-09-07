Arrow is undoubtedly one of the most popular superhero shows currently airing on television. As the series enters is sixth season, many of us have wondered how long Oliver will continue to look after Star City and if there's an end game in sight. Fortunately, it looks like we may have an answer to this question.

Marc Guggenheim Hopes Arrow Will Have A Long Run Similar To Supernatural

In an interview with Collider, executive producer Marc Guggenheim (Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow) was asked if he thought #Arrow has the chance to stay on the air as long as #Supernatural has (13 seasons). While he didn't try to predict the future, Guggenheim certainly hinted at the fact that the writers definitely have plans beyond six or seven seasons. Guggenheim said:

"I think it's too far in the horizon, but I will say this. Like, it's funny I will say it like I think Stephen [Amell] said publicly, what's the point of doing the first five if you're not going to do the second five?"

Originally, Arrow was supposed to run for five seasons and would end where the flashbacks caught up to the present. Obviously, we are now at that point and the show currently shows no sign of stopping. However, Guggenheim said that the only thing in the show's way of staying on the air until the tenth season is keeping the fan base and numbers in check.

"I think for us like, the questions I look at, like Vampire Diaries ending around season eight or something like, I don't know what sort of numbers have to do in order to quote unquote stay on the air through season ten, you know. It's also, by the way, it's like, it's not just about the numbers anymore that you do, like Nielsen's. It's about numbers you do streaming-wise"

I cannot forget to mention that Arrow's numbers on the air dropped a staggering 20 percent during Season 5 and it worried the fanbase. However, Marc Guggenheim pointed out the fact that the views via streaming have increased 17 percent. Given that, Arrow is still in a prime position. In fact, Guggenheim shared some more statistics that prove the series is in good shape in terms of ratings, even throughout its more 'mundane' seasons.

"In fact, season four, not to toot our own horn, but the year of season four only two network shows didn't see their numbers go down, Arrow and Law and Order: SVU. That's company I don't mind being in."

There's also one huge change in scheduling that will drastically change Arrow's numbers. The show's time slot has changed from Wednesday nights at 8 PM EST to Thursday nights at 9 PM EST, which means this coming season will probably be a huge factor in how long the show will last.

The time shift will most likely throw a lot of people off and may result in more people switching to streaming services. At the same time, this new time slot opens up the door to new viewers who weren't originally available but will now be able to catch the show because it's an hour later than usual.

What Will Help Arrow Stay On The Air And How Long Should It Last?

In my opinion, two things need to happen in order for Arrow to stay on the air. First of all, the show needs to continue to deliver high-quality episodes and an overall satisfying season. Seasons 3 and 4 were both stinkers in their own way, but Season 5 truly redeemed the show and made us excited to watch the show once again. If Season 6 was closer to Season 4 in terms of quality and entertainment, the show stands a chance of not be renewed.

Second, word of mouth on the improvement of Season 5 could go a long way in drawing in viewers who have abandoned Arrow. A significant amount of people dropped the show either during Season 3 or 4, and general audiences still have a bad taste in their mouths. If Season 6 builds on the successful foundation of Season 5, more people will eventually smell the coffee and realize that Arrow is back and better than ever.

At the end of the day, the important question here is how long should Arrow stay on the air before it overstays its welcome? Personally, I don't think Arrow should continue to pop out more seasons until the show gets so bad that The CW has to pull the plug. I would want to see Arrow end after Season 7 or possibly Season 8 if the showrunners have a really solid plan. All good things eventually come to an end, so let's not watch Arrow become practically unwatchable, but rather end on a satisfying note.

What do YOU guys think? When should Arrow be taken off the air? Discuss below!

