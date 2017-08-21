If you think you're having a bad hair day, just wait until you catch a load of Margot Robbie dressed as Queen Elizabeth I for her upcoming role in Mary Queen of Scots — it'll certainly put your complaining into perspective. Donning a fiery red wig, prosthetic nose and a heavily receding hairline, the Australian goddess is utterly unrecognizable. But first, remind yourself what she usually looks like:

And now take a peek at this drastic transformation:

i refuse to believe that this is margot robbie pic.twitter.com/RJOmb2SyTV — lu (@pcrtmans) August 20, 2017

Insane, right?! Major props to the hair and make up team on this one; the 27-year-old actress seems like a completely different person! You'd think that someone as hot as Robbie would have trouble looking anything but hot, but we stand corrected.

The profile shot below gives you a clearer view of the difference (and that fake honker):

Margot Robbie looks unrecognizable as she transforms into Queen Elizabeth I for newfilm https://t.co/no07OrHQGw pic.twitter.com/fu3Jb3I7ps — Vivian Gist (@viviangist) August 21, 2017

And the next pic illustrates the resemblance to Queen Elizabeth I herself:

Margot Robbie || Queen Elizabeth I pic.twitter.com/GU4x4VtCE8 — (@infamousmargot) August 20, 2017

Based on John Guy's biography, My Heart Is My Own: The Life of Mary Queen of Scots, this historical biopic will follow the trials and tribulations of the 16th century Scottish monarch — played by Brooklyn's Saoirse Ronan — as she tries to overthrow Queen Elizabeth I, before being imprisoned and executed.

#MargotRobbie and Ronan will be joined by David Tenant, Guy Pearce, and Martin Compston. #MaryQueenOfScots is slated for release in 2018.

Can you get over how different Margot Robbie looks as Queen Elizabeth I?