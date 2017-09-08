It's never too early to stock up on cookies for Santa or announce an animated movie inspired by an iconic Christmas song is coming to home video!

Mariah Carey's Christmas tune "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has been a staple at holiday parties for more than 20 years, remaining one of the biggest hits of Carey's illustrious career and generating a ridiculous amount of covers in virtually every language.

With the success the song has had throughout the decades, a movie studio creating an animated film based on the song should come as a surprise to no one. Carey recently took to twitter to excitedly release the first trailer for the upcoming animated flick unsurprisingly titled All I Want For Christmas Is You.

The film follows young Mariah (voiced by Breanna Yde) whose sole Christmas wish is to have a puppy. As she's consistently let down by Santa after sending numerous letters asking for this one thing, a looming fashion show makes it absolutely imperative for her to have a cute puppy by her side. She's ultimately tasked with the prospect of caring for a mischievous pup while her uncle is away – a responsibility that will prove whether she's ready for her own pooch.

#MariahCarey voices the grown-up version of Mariah, who works as the narrator of the film. For all you Careyholics, the trailer boasts a brand new original song ("Lil' Snowman") performed by the legendary singer as well as the inclusion of 3 of her classic #Christmas songs. In a statement, Carey expressed her jubilation about the project:

"I am thrilled to be able to bring the story of the song to new generations of families."

Check Out The Trailer Below:

Heres the first look at my brand-new animated film, Mariah Careys "All I Want For Christmas Is You"! #ALLIWANTMOVIE @AllIWantMovie pic.twitter.com/eOk0tTz89V — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 6, 2017

The trailer contains the delectable sweetness you can only receive from a good chocolate binge on Christmas Day. More importantly, the film will feature the music parents will remember from yesteryear, while their children enjoy a brand new on-screen adventure. It also has a great cast, including Lacey Chabert, Phil Morris, Keiko Agena and The Fonz himself, Henry Winkler.

All I Want For Christmas Is You arrives on Blu-ray, DVD, and On-Demand on November 14th, 2017.

What other Christmas songs would you want to see adapted to film? Maybe a literal interpretation of Wham!'s "Last Christmas"? Let me know your choices in the comments below!

(Sources: EW | THR)