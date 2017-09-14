Sure, they might both have a rabid teenage fan base who would happily carve their idol's name into their midriff to get noticed, but apart from that, it's fair to say that Marilyn Manson and Justin Bieber are polar opposites.

The goth rocker and pop crooner recently got into a bit of a spat, over a t-shirt of all things, and, just like 95 percent of the adult population, Marilyn Manson thinks #JustinBieber is a little shit.

The saga began when Justin Bieber decided that having a Marilyn Manson T-shirt was really kewlllllll and edgy approximately 15 years too late, and simply had to have the androgynous musician's visage in his collection.

Although the producer of the collection claims that Manson approved having his likeness used on Bieber's glad rags, the 48-year-old alternative icon has denied he gave Bieber permission and added that the young star was an absolute douche to him to boot.

In a new interview with Consequence of Sound, Marilyn cranked his shadiness up to RuPaul's Drag Race levels to truly put Biebs back in his place. Picture this, someone turns up to meet you, wearing a pic of your own face, and this goes down:

"He was [already] wearing the shirt that had his name on my shirt, and he said to me, 'I made you relevant again.' Bad mistake to say to me."

Using his well-known wit to wrap knots around his opponent, Manson chose to deflect the situation by making up a fake gig to get Bieber off his tale and out of his face:

"The next day I told him I’d be at his soundcheck at Staples Center to do [a cover of the Marilyn Manson song] 'Beautiful People' ... [Bieber] believed that I’d show up, because he was that stupid."

Obviously, Manson never showed up at his fictional soundcheck to see Bieber again, but he reportedly managed to get some cash for Justin's use of his face, artwork and slogans. The final verdict? Bieber is a little shit:

"He was a real piece of shit in the way he had the arrogance to say that. He was a real touchy-feely guy, too, like, 'Yo yo bro!' and touches you when he’s talking. I’m like, you need to stand down, you’re dick height on me, ok? Alright? So stand down, son."

So, let that be a lesson to you all. Never get all touchy feely with Marilyn Manson and don't tell someone who has been on the scene for almost 30 years how to be relevant. Bieber is truly a teacher for us all.

Are you on team Manson or team Bieber?

(Source: Consequence of Sound)