Marilyn Manson has had to cancel the next nine dates of his Heaven Upside Down Tour after an accident onstage during a performance in NYC last Saturday resulted in hospitalization. Manson, who is no stranger to going quite extra in terms of stage production, was crushed by two giant pistol shaped props, which fell on him approximately one hour into the gig.

In a statement, his rep offered the following information in regards to Manson's health:

"Marilyn Manson is being forced to cancel several of his October dates on his forthcoming US tour. On Saturday night, the legendary performer suffered an injury on stage towards the end of his set at NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom causing him to cut the show short. He was treated for the injury at a local hospital and will be recuperating at home in Los Angeles."

Of course, fans attending the NYC show caught the incident on camera, and have spread videos of the falling props and images of Manson being whizzed off to hospital shortly afterwards. In the same statement, the 48-year-old singer's rep added:

"The shows from Boston, October 2 through Houston, October 14 will be rescheduled for a later date. Manson hopes to return to the stage soon, more details on upcoming shows to follow."

In good news, however, bandmate and collaborator Tyler Bates just posted a pic to Instagram captioned with reassurance that Manson is on the mend and is currently on his way home to recuperate:

Sending you love and wishes for a speedy recovery, #MarilynManson! Get well soon.

(Source: Rolling Stone)