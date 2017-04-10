In the past few seasons of Game of Thrones, it has become a bit of a trend for some rather big names to cameo on the hugely popular TV show. Everyone from famous musicians to movie directors have made an appearance. One of the more notable ones has been Sherlock co-creator and actor, #MarkGatiss, as the Braavos banker, Tycho Nestoris.

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO}

While his role doesn't play a prominent part in the show, the fact that he is in the show to begin with is the bigger part here, as Mark Gatiss is responsible for one of the most popular shows on TV today. And in a recent interview with Express, Gatiss confirmed that he would be reprising the role in the seventh season of #GameofThrones. When asked if he had filmed for the upcoming season he said

“Yes, I did it in Belfast last year. I can’t tell you anything more obviously, mostly because I don’t know anything.”

With Game of Thrones being known for its confidentiality, it seems we will have no idea what is in store with Nestoris this season and who he will be dealing with this time.

With Gatiss being one of the top workers on #Sherlock, there has also been speculation that he has also been working on production for Game of Thrones as well, ever since he appeared back in Season 4. Gatiss also touched on that in his interview as well.

“I honestly don’t know the ins and outs. People ask me this, that and the other, I haven’t got a clue. I’ve done four episodes now and there’s two more they think. It’s a huge saga and I don’t know and I rather like that."

Of course that doesn't mean that Gatiss hasn't tried to give his ideas to the showrunners.

"I made a pitch to be the last one alive because if anyone survives, it’s the banker, isn’t it? They smiled at me and then plotted my doom.”

#GameofThronesSeason7 returns July 16 and is set to have some of the highest stakes for the show yet as it winds to its close. Regardless of what happens to any of the characters this season, it's set to be a memorable one.