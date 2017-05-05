In a studio not so far, far, away, #MarkHamill is currently gearing up for the next #StarWars film, #RianJohnson's #TheLastJedi. As Episode VIII prepares to jump into hyperspace, we are promised more family drama, more action, and probably a few surprise turns.

Some 32 years after #LukeSkywalker had his own dancing Ewok party, fans were over the forest moon of Endor to see him sporting his best Ben-Kenobi look; however, after waiting for three decades, it is safe to say we were a little bummed that he didn't even get a word out. Apparently, Hamill had imagined his own alternative ending, which would've seen lot more Luke and an idea that actually sounds better than the ending we got.

Han You Believe It?

While the prequel trilogy from 1999–2005 was mired in controversy, 2015's The Force Awakens was a breath of fresh air to the Star Wars universe. While some feared that we might never tread back onto Tatooine after The Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens solidified the franchise's hold over the world of #scifi with a whole new trilogy, employing some bold moves.

We all remember the nail-biting scene where an aged #HanSolo appeals to his son still somewhere inside the Kylo Ren persona. While it looked like Han had just about reached the man inside the monster, Adam Driver's Ren plunged a lightsaber right through daddy and let him tumble to a foggy death. Up there with Kenobi's demise in A New Hope, it was pure Star Wars carnage.

So, this is where Hamill's ending comes in. Instead of confining Luke to the rocky outcrop of Ahch-To, Hamill imagined his triumphant return a little earlier, but still too late to save the day. Speaking to Rotten Tomatoes, the 65-year-old legend revealed how he would've played his Han(d):

"In fact, when I was reading [the script], I thought ‘If Leia is trying to mentally contact me and she’s not successful, she’ll rush to [Han’s] aid. She’ll get close to him and then get into some dire situation and that’s when I show up for a big YAY! [After] I save her life, then we rush to Han and are in the same position that Rey and Finn and Chewie are. Too late to save him, but witness it. Because that would carry so much emotional resonance into the next film. For us. His wife. His best friend. To witness [Han’s death]. Instead of two characters who have known him for, what? Twenty minutes."

A Family Reunion

It certainly makes sense for a heroic Luke to swoop in and rescue our main cast, but is it not a scenario we have seen 100 times before? However, it would've been nice to get some more screen time from #CarrieFisher as Leia, plus it always felt a little stilted that Han died in front of some strangers and Chewie rather than the whole gang that he (and we) grew up with.

As the best buds in the galaxy, it is tragic that Luke wasn't there to witness Han's fall, but if Leia felt it, surely Luke did too? Undoubtedly #TheForceAwakens will deal with Luke's loss, but for all we know, Rey will be the one to deliver the news. The point is, Hamill clearly knows what makes a Star Wars film tick, so if Colin Trevorrow needs a hand with any ideas, I'm sure Hamill can oblige.

Check out the trailer for The Last Jedi, and don't forget our poll below!

Poll Which 'The Force Awakens' ending do you prefer? Hamill's one - that would've been amazing

The one we got - it was perfect

What's the point, it can never happen anyway!

(Source: Twitter)