With a franchise as iconic as Star Wars, any attempt at sequels is sure to invite criticisms — and it's not just angry fans who have a problem with the direction The Last Jedi seems to be heading into. Mark Hamill, who is famously comfortable with expressing his opinion about how small his role was in The Force Awakens, also has issues with Luke Skywalker's storyline in The Last Jedi. Not only has he spoken about this on several occasions, he's also discussed his reservations with director Rian Johnson — not that this has made any difference to what will happen in the movie.

When the trailer dropped for Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, fans were immediately struck with the stark difference in tone between this film, and the one which preceded it. Gone are the goofy moments and tongue-in-cheek jokes, gone is the sense of hope and destiny and goodness triumphing over all. The root of this pessimism seems to be Luke Skywalker himself, as the galaxy's starry-eyed golden boy seems to have been significantly tarnished by recent events.

Ending the trailer on those controversial words — "it's time for the Jedi to end" — Luke has had a major change of heart since we saw him last. Once determined to revive the legacy of the Jedi, Luke has lost the fierce optimism that drove him to fight for Darth Vader's redemption even when all hope seemed lost.

"I fundamentally disagree with every choice you've made."



Needless to say, this character development has so far proved to be very controversial among fans, and Mark Hamill wants to go on record as saying that he also has his doubts about Luke's new plotline. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Hamill explained how he approached director Rian Johnson to complain about Luke's journey in The Last Jedi.

"I at one point had to say to Rian, ‘I pretty much fundamentally disagree with every choice you’ve made for this character. Now, having said that, I have gotten it off my chest, and my job now is to take what you’ve created and do my best to realize your vision."

Luke Skywalker in 'The Last Jedi' trailer. [Credit: Lucasfilm]

This isn't the first time Hamill has expressed concerns with Luke Skywalker's role in the upcoming movie. A month ago, Hamill told ABC Nightline much the same thing, hinting at a huge plot development that will shock fans.

"It was as shocking to me to read what Rian had written as I’m sure it will be for the audience."

In the same interview, Daisy Ridley agreed with Hamill, saying that she also has issues with events that occur in The Last Jedi.

"I went to Rian’s office and was like, ‘we need to have a talk about what’s happening here'."

This is all characteristically cryptic, but while it's easy to understand Hamill's hesitation about the change to Luke Skywalker's character, he and Ridley seem to be referring to a specific plot point in the film. What could possibly happen in The Last Jedi that could shock fans more than the big reveal in The Empire Strikes Back? And should we be concerned too?

Nah, it's probably fine.

(Source: Vanity Fair, ABC Nightline via Flickreel)