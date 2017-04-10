This year marks the 40th anniversary of the release of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, and with Star Wars Celebration just around the corner, we are about to get a ton of news about the future of the franchise. Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi is set for release in December, and fans are eagerly awaiting the first footage from film.

It’s a good chance we’ll get the first teaser trailer at celebration, but we might get some important information about the #StarWars franchise earlier than we thought. Good Morning America recently posted a tweet on their official Twitter account stating that 2 stars from #TheLastJedi would be making an appearance, and they would also be making a very important announcement.

Big Star Wars Announcement On GMA

TOMORROW ON @GMA: @StarWars celebrates its 40th anniversary and we've got an announcement you won't want to miss! pic.twitter.com/gbQWV1a8Yt — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 10, 2017

This tweet from Good Morning America’s Twitter account states that Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley will appear on the show April 11th, and there will be a big announcement that Star Wars fans don’t want to miss. To hype the big news even more, the announcer says, “Because when you hear it, you’ll want to be part of the Force.” This sounds less like something to get fans hyped, and more like something a “cool” dad would say.

The most intriguing bit about this video is at the very end, when it says: “Luke Skywalker and Rey will be in studio to make an announcement 40 years in the making”. Given that Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley are going to be in the studio, we can guess that the announcement is going to be related to the next film in the franchise, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but it could be literally anything.

It’s hard to guess what this announcement is going to be, but with Star Wars Celebration around the corner (where they usually release trailers and announcements), this announcement would have to be so large that it affects the general public as well. It could be Disney/Lucasfilm announcing the Last Jedi trailer to the world, since most of the general movie-going audience don’t follow entertainment news religiously, and don’t know that the trailer is coming.

At this point, we have no idea what this announcement is going to be, but since Lucasfilm is using Good Morning America to broadcast it, we can rest assured knowing it is going to be something worth causing a fuss over. Star Wars Celebration begins on April 13th, and make sure you catch the big announcement on Good Morning America on April 11th at 7AM/ET on ABC.

