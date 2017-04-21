Now, for all that the overwhelming majority of us loved #TheForceAwakens, the film still managed to come in for more than a little criticism. Whether for its casual murdering of beloved characters, its hilariously petulant lead villain, or — most commonly — its frequent aping of the original trilogy's plot points and emotional beats, the film has remained one of the most widely discussed movies around since its release in December 2015, with good reason.

It's also, however, extremely good, which makes that whole debate incredibly complicated. Not least because, as it turns out, one of the #StarWars franchise's greatest icons was very much on the side of the questioners. Y'see:

Mark Hamill Had One Big Problem With 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

Specifically, he wasn't all that thrilled about #EpisodeVII's big ending, in which #Rey finally finds #LukeSkywalker, only for the movie to abruptly end with a swell of John Williams' score and little resolution to Luke's plot line. Indeed, as Hamill revealed during a recent interview with ABC News (which you can watch for yourself just above), he expressed his dissatisfaction with the ending to the #Lucasfilm powers that be:

"I said, 'When I turn around, the audience is going to hoot and holler because it's such an obvious cheat.'"

Thankfully, though, Hamill's objections were studiously ignored — something he himself is now extremely happy about. Indeed, as he went on to note:

"I didn't foresee John Williams's incredible music and the shots of Daisy [Ridley] or the build-up to it all. I was never happier to be wrong."

And so, we can rest assured that while #MarkHamill will probably have spent much of his time on the set of #TheLastJedi complaining about the film's plot, he will almost certainly have been widely ignored, and will almost certainly be entirely OK with that.

