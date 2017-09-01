When The Force Awakens was first announced the world was excited to see the return of Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill. The trio had created a bond which was at the forefront of the original Star Wars trilogy and had won the hearts of millions across the world.

What we were not expecting was just how long Mark Hamill was in the film for. He appeared right at the end of The Force Awakens and was on screen for around two minutes. Minor characters such as Chewbacca and Admiral Ackbar seemed to have more screen time than Luke did. This came as a dissapointment to some fans who were very eager to see just what Luke Skywalker had been doing since The Return Of The Jedi.

Hamill completely understood his role in the film though and was rather unfazed by his small appearance in one of the biggest film releases of all time. In an interview he carried out with The Vancouver Sun he stated how:

Now, obviously, with Force Awakens, J.J. had a full plate. It was inevitable that they would push me down the line. I was sorry I wasn’t able to work with any of the original actors again. But it’s not about us anymore.

The original trio of Ford, Fisher and Hamill had not featured in a film together since Return of the Jedi. Lucasfilm announced in the '90s that they would be creating a new trilogy of films which would be set before A New Hope. We all knew at that point that the original cast would not be returning to these films as they were set way before their existence in the Star Wars universe. When The Force Awakens was announced, the world once again became excited. They were getting the original trio back together and the world would be great again.

The Force Awakens was shrouded in secrecy, with nobody really sure how the original cast would fit in. But many assumed Luke would be the main character to feature out of the three. Instead, we had a lot more focus on the new trio of Finn, Rey and Kylo Ren, which meant they could create new stories whilst having the support from Han Solo, Chewbacca and Leia. Hamill stated that:

When we left [the original trilogy], even if they were going to do a third trilogy, it wouldn’t have anything to do with us. George never said you’re going to do three more. He did mention maybe coming back and doing a cameo and handing Excalibur to the next young hope. This is back when we were doing the first one and I thought, ‘What is this supposed to be?

But don't worry Skywalker fans, the next instalment in the Star Wars franchise, The Last Jedi, will more than likely feature Hamill in a much more prominent role. The trailers alone have shown that he will be appearing in a much larger capacity than the previous film. Either way, we are very excited to see how Luke will interact with Rey and if he will have any involvement with the other characters in the film.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters on December 15.